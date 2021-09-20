Easy Game for Mullins and Townend with treble in Listowel

Easy Game and Paul Townend on the way to winning the Kerry Group Chase at the Listowel Harvest Festival. Photo: Patrick McCann/Racing Post

Easy Game had the measure of Ballyoisin to land yesterday’s featured Kerry Group Chase and complete a treble for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins on day one of the Listowel Festival.

The reigning champion jockey and trainer struck as Easy Game went one better than his fine second behind stablemate Royal Rendezvous in the Galway Plate. Just a select field of three went to post, and that was reduced to two with a circuit to run when The Storyteller was pulled up. Easy Game and evens favourite Ballyoisin continued their tussle, with the latter mostly just in front until tackled and headed between the last two fences. Townend then got the better jump at the last en route to victory by three and a half lengths.

Mullins said of the 6/4 winner: “It is Nick’s (Peacock, owner) first race meeting since Cheltenham 2020, and he is delighted to be back. The horse might be improving a bit, and we will look at the Grade Two chase in Gowran – although Royal Rendezvous goes there, and we might keep the two of them apart.”

French Made was a Grade Two winner as a juvenile hurdler back in 2019 – and on her second start after a break of more than two years, she returned to winning ways to kickstart the Mullins-Townend treble.

Townend had to get to work on the six-year-old quite a long way from home, but she made good ground to collar long-time leader and eventual runner-up Say Goodbye at the last to win as the 13/8 favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Hurdle.

“I think it was a very fast race and it fell into her lap a little bit. The ones in front were keen to get on with it, and Paul sat out and waited for the race to come back to him – which it did eventually. I’d have no trouble going out in trip with her, because she looked caught for toe over the first couple of hurdles. She will go back up in grade at some stage and we’ll try to win what we can over the winter,” said Mullins.

Davy Russell recorded his second victory since returning this week from 11 months out with a neck injury, when 14/1 shot Coach Carter beat his better-fancied Gordon Elliott-trained stablemate Gevrey which made a telling mistake at the last in an eventful Strings & Things Rated Novice Chase.

Bell Ex One was a decisive three-length winner of the opening Kerry Group 3YO Hurdle, turning round the form of his jumps debut.

Ray Cody’s gelding (4/1) was second to Realist at Down Royal last month, but with a pull in the weights, he had that rival back in second this time, stretching clear under 7lb claimer Jack Foley.

Cody said: “His jumping was better today, and he was in front way too soon, but I told Jack to be good and positive on him.”

Kilashee was a runaway winner in division one of the EBF Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, taking in-form trainer John Ryan’s tally to 30 this season. The 9/2 shot built up a huge lead mid-race under 7lb claimer Shane Fitzgerald, and while Outlier narrowed the gap to under three lengths at the line, the result was never in doubt – Captain Kangaroo, who beat subsequent Grade One winner Kilcruit on his debut in a bumper in March last year, also struck for Townend and Mullins – at the ninth attempt over jumps, as the 6/5 favourite – in the Dairygold Maiden Hurdle.