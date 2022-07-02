Easy Game can thwart Notebook while ‘Tide’ can turn for Elliott

Punters must wait until the last race of the Irish weekend for the best quality with a fascinating renewal of the Goodenough2eat Banqueting At Tramore Racecourse Chase (5.30) lighting up the Waterford track.

It’s not often that you see horses of the quality of Easy Game, Notebook and Hardline duking it out at this time of the year with most National Hunt stars currently in hibernation, so this is a rare July treat.

The Henry de Bromhead-trained Notebook and Gordon Elliott’s Hardline – both in the Gigginstown House Stud colours – are Grade One winners from their younger days while Easy Game is yet to land the big one.

Read More

Willie Mullins’ eight-year-old is nothing if not consistent though, and Paul Townend’s mount comes here in great form having landed a Grade Two at Fairyhouse in April, a Grade Three at Killarney in May before a facile success at Listowel last month.

He will take all the beating while today’s feature at Bellewstown, the €45,000 Bar One Racing “Bellewstown” Handicap Hurdle (5.35), features Scottish Champion Hurdle heroine Anna Bunina.

John McConnell’s mare sets a decent bar with Shane Fitzgerald taking a handy 3lbs off but this looks tailor-made for Elliott’s The Tide Turns coming off a break after a fine third in a Fairyhouse Grade Two in April.

Jack Kennedy can get the job done on the unexposed four-year-old while today also sees the second start of the season for last year’s hock Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso in Hamburg.

Marcel Weiss will be hoping for much more from his five-year-old in the Group Two Grosser Hansa-Preis (1.35) after a lack-lustre seasonal reappearance when sixth in a similar contest at Baden-Baden five weeks ago.

Irish eyes will also be on Saint-Cloud tomorrow where Aidan O’Brien attempts to plunder the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud (3.0) with the frustrating but talented High Definition.

The Galileo colt, just touched off in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, but has failed to register a victory since his juvenile season and this looks too hot to handle for Ryan Moore’s mount with the likes of 2021 Irish Derby winner Hurricane Lane and the six-in-a-row seeking Alpinista also in the mix.