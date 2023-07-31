Eamonn Sweeney: How the unrivalled magic of Ballybrit continues to a cast spell on us all

Liam McKenna celebrates last year’s Galway Hurdle win aboard Tudor City; Tony Martin’s 11-year-old is chasing a hat-trick of victories in the race this week. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Eamonn Sweeney

The Galway Races are Ireland’s Royal Ascot.