Dubai Fountain can end Epsom wait for Johnston

Mark Johnston can land his first Epsom Classic today by winning the Cazoo Oaks with Dubai Fountain, whose double-figure price in the ante-post market seems at odds with her position as officially the highest-rated filly in the race.

On her final start of last season, in the Fillies’ Mile, she was a neck behind the subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner, Mother Earth, in fourth.

The Middleham-trained filly clearly seemed to relish the step up to a mile and a half in the Cheshire Oaks, where she beat Zeyaadah, a shorter-priced rival today, by a length. “She’s in good shape,” Johnston said. “She had a slight hiccup and missed a final gallop, but we didn’t feel she needed it and I’m very happy with her condition.”

Having run seven times at two, experience is not something she will be lacking, but it is something of which the favourite, Santa Barbara, has precious little. Aidan O’Brien gave her only her second start in the 1,000 Guineas, in which she finished fourth, as much as anything because he hoped she would learn more there than in a regular trial.

She is clearly useful, but nevertheless it is still a big ask to go to the Oaks for just your third start and her stable companion Snowfall, a three-and-three-quarter-length winner of the Musidora, makes more appeal.

It was noticeable that O’Brien was keen to highlight the chances of Divinely, the third of his five runners. She is the sister to one of Ballydoyle’s finest race mares, Found, and O’Brien said they had gone too slow for her in the Lingfield Trial and that all the figures for her home work were coming out high.

The Coral Coronation Cup should provide a moment of truth for Al Aasy, which looked sensational in two Group Threes on soft ground at Newbury this spring, with the supplemented Albaflora the big danger.

