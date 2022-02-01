Dream team of Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle primed for Irish Champion Hurdle hat-trick bid

Rachael Blackmore celebrates on Honeysuckle as they return to the parade ring after winning the Baronracing.com Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse last November. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Racing's dream team of Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle are primed to continue the mare's remarkable unbeaten streak as Henry de Bromhead's eight-year-old eyes a hat-trick of victories in the Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle this weekend.

The highlight of day two at the Dublin Racing Festival will see Honeysuckle bid to extend her unbeaten run to 15 – including her sole point-to-point start – as she heads six entries left in Sunday's Grade One at Leopardstown.

Honeysuckle has helped to propel Blackmore's career into the stratosphere and the Tipperary pilot hopes to head back into the winners' enclosure with her once again, although this time it would be in front of a packed crowd at the Foxrock track.

“Honeysuckle is just a special mare – she is above and beyond anything else, she has a massive will to win and she has dug deep a few times when she has really had to," Blackmore said today.

“She is very versatile in a lot of different areas and to be able to adapt as she does to different situations, different races and different tactics makes her a dream to ride. Henry and everyone in the yard do a fantastic job with her.

“We were really happy with her performance first-time out at Fairyhouse last November (in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle) – it was a great start to her season. She has a phenomenal record and every day we go out we just try to keep that going.

“It’s every jockey’s dream is to be associated with a horse like Honeysuckle in their career and it’s a real privilege to be part of her team. Hopefully we can put up a good show again. We are in countdown mode and looking forward to the weekend getting going now.

“It’s great to have the crowds back - they bring such a special atmosphere. Honeysuckle got an unbelievable reception at the Dublin Racing Festival in 2020 and I really hope we will be walking back into the winners’ enclosure on Sunday."

Honeysuckle is a red-hot 4/11 favourite to maintain her winning sequence with Willie Mullins' brilliant Supreme winner Appreciate It (7/2) set to lay down the gauntlet along with stablemates Saint Roi (12/1) and Echoes In Rain (20/1) while the Gordon Elliott-trained Zanahiyr (7/1) and Paul Hennessy's Cheltenham heroine Heaven Help Us (50/1) are also in the mix.