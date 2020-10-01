Dream duel with Enable off the cards as Aidan O'Brien rules Love out of the Arc due to testing conditions

Love will not be all around Longchamp this Sunday after Aidan O'Brien removed the dual Classic winner from Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe field due to the deteriorating ground conditions.

Love had been vying for favouritism with two-time winner Enable in recent months after securing her third Group One triumph of the season in the Yorkshire Oaks but with the ground worsening at the Paris track due to heavy rain, the Galileo filly has been pulled out.

It means there will be no dream duel between Love and the John Gosden-trained Enable but O'Brien still has a formidable team with Epsom Derby hero Serpentine, two-time Group One winner Japan, last year's Irish Derby winner Sovereign and Grand Prix de Paris scorer Mogul all declared.

Had Love remained declared until Sunday and been removed on the day due to conditions, O'Brien would have been hit with a hefty fine by the French stewards while stable jockey Ryan Moore would have been unable to switch to one of the other Ballydoyle runners.

O'Brien insists that he didn't have any choice but to remove Love given that she is unproven in heavy going and she is likely to be aimed at next month's Breeders' Cup Turf, before potential trips to Japan and Hong Kong.

Moore will now partner Mogul while Sovereign will be ridden by Mickael Barzalona, Yutaka Take is booked to ride Japan and Christophe Soumillon retains the mount on Serpentine having finished fourth on him in his comeback appearance in the Grand Prix de Paris last month.

Online Editors