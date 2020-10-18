Ascot is meant to be the domain of Frankie Dettori but, yesterday, as he was optimistically humming "things can only get better" on his way back from the also-rans' enclosure, racing decked its halls with Hollie.

Unoccupied Ascot's 80,000 capacity amphitheatre might have been, but Hollie Doyle and her boyfriend, Tom Marquand, took vacant possession of that vast emptiness yesterday.

To the sound of glass ceilings being smashed, Doyle, 24, continued her rise up the ranks of jockeys in its almost vertical trajectory with a 203/1 double on Britain's richest day's racing which also saw Marquand land the big one, the Qipco Champion Stakes, on 9/1 mud-lark Addeybb.

Just for good measure, the golden couple fought out the finish of the last, with Marquand getting the upper hand on Jessica Harrington's raider Njord to complete an 84/1 double of his own and take their total prize-money haul for the day to just over £1 million.

But in the space of just over half an hour, the sport's poster girl not only became the first female to ride a winner at the fixture in ten runnings of Qipco British Champions Day, on Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup, in the next, she nailed her long-held personal ambition to ride a Group One winner. That came on Glen Shiel in the Sprint, which meant she joined Alex Greaves and Hayley Turner as the only women jockeys to have triumphed at that level in Britain.

Regardless of her sex, it has been a stellar year for Doyle. She has not only ridden her first Royal Ascot winner but, on Wednesday, she beat her own record for the number of winners in a calendar year for a female jockey when she rode her 117th of the campaign.

One of the most interesting statistics about Doyle is that last year for every winner she pretty much rode a runner-up. This year she has only ridden 90 seconds for the same number of winners, which suggests she is now converting what might have been near-misses into winners. Glen Shiel was the perfect example of that as he held on by a nose from Brando.

"This is not about me, it's about Archie Watson, as he has campaigned this horse unbelievably," she said with typical modesty, deflecting praise towards her boss. "No one else would have won a G1 with this horse. It is a dream come true, a massive dream come true, especially on this horse. Everyone in the yard adores him.

"My heart sunk when I got joined on the line, so I didn't know if I had won. It was too close for comfort really. I thought I hadn't won so, to have had the result we have, was incredible."

She continued: "I don't get too carried away. I'm just a bit delusional at the moment about what is going on. It's been a bit of a whirlwind. It's a dream come true. My aim this season was a Group winner and I thought a Group One might come one day, I didn't think it would this year."

If and when they get married, Addeybb might have to be best man. He gave Marquand a couple of Group One wins in Australia in spring in a genius move by his trainer William Haggas to go in search of soft ground and big money, but the six-year-old gelding loves horrible ground and there was no shortage of that yesterday.

Handy all the way, he kicked clear up the straight as the favourite Magical had to weave her way through fast-moving gaps, and the 9/1 shot won by two-and-a-quarter lengths from the French horse Skalleti, with Magical third.

"We're fortunate things are going so well," said Marquand before, sodden in confidence, going out to ride Njord in the Balmoral Handicap.

"Hollie's two wins and, now, Addeybb! He's the most special horse to my career, to William and Maureen [Haggas] and the yard. He's elevated me to heights I thought I'd never reach. And so quickly. I've had so many opportunities because of him."

He said he had booked a table 'up the road' from the Hungerford home they share last night, but added: "We won't get too carried away. Racing is pretty quick to turn things on its head."

Haggas was quite emotional about Addeybb finally landing a British Group One and was in no doubt about the heights Marquand will reach. "He's a young guy, very personable, a strong rider and he's got his girlfriend kicking him up the backside every day," he said. "I've no doubt he'll be champion one day."

Things did not get materially better for Dettori after Stradivarius started his day beating just two home in the Long Distance Cup.

Palace Pier, the hitherto unbeaten odds-on favourite for the QEII, lost a shoe coming out of the stalls but, on three wheels, he could not cope with French raider The Revenant, which narrowly beat Roseman for the big end-of-season mile prize. Nevertheless, it was the jockey's best result of the day.

