Doubts over Sizing John's future after injury scuppers Irish Gold Cup appearance

Sizing John will not run in next Sunday’s Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown after picking up yet another injury.

Jessica Harrington’s charge has been cursed by injury woes ever since winning the 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup.

“It’s not the serious injury he had for two years,” confirmed Jessica of her 10-year-old charge, “it’s just another little niggly thing. But it is enough to keep him out for Sunday and for the rest of the season too.”

With yet another Cheltenham, Aintree and Punchestown now lost, there must be a huge doubt now if the horse will ever be fit enough to return to the glory days of three years ago when he stormed to that Cheltenham win.

Online Editors