Double champion Tiger Roll withdrawn from Grand National due to 'unfair weight'

Tiger Roll ridden by Jockey Davy Russell clears the final fence ahead of Paddy Kennedy on Magic Of Light on the way to winning the 2019 Grand National at Aintree. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Tiger Roll will not bid for a third win in the Randox Grand National after connections decided not to run under an “unfair weight”.

The 11-year-old became the first horse since Red Rum to secure back-to-back Aintree successes when triumphing in 2018 and 2019, but he was denied his chance of a hat-trick last year when the race was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tiger Roll has failed to sparkle in two starts over obstacles so far this term and Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Stud operation had previously stated the gelding would not run if they were not happy with his weight.

The latest forfeit stage for the National is today and Gigginstown have confirmed Tiger Roll will be taken out of the race.

A spokesperson said: “We made clear that if Tiger Roll was rated ‘in the 150s’ (i.e where he was two years ago) which is what his form and age now warrants, he would be allowed to run this year’s National and go for a historic ‘three in a row’.

“However, the handicapper has decided to rate him on his reputation rather than his form – which we fully accept is his prerogative – but we have a duty of care to Tiger, and so we will not ask him to carry an unfair weight burden especially as he gets older and his form declines.

“We therefore regret to announce that Tiger Roll will be removed from the Grand National entries at Tuesday’s forfeit stage.”

PA Media