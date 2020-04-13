'Don't twist my words' - AP McCoy says he was misquoted over comments on Cheltenham and Covid-19

AP McCoy has insisted he was misquoted over comments he made when talking about the staging of the Cheltenham festival during the coronavirus outbreak.

The former champion jockey took to Twitter to deny claims that he said lives were lost as a result of staging this year's Cheltenham festival.

He tweeted: "Don't twist my words. I said "Lives have been lost" referring to Covid-19, not the Cheltenham Festival"

He also said it is easy to be critical in hindsight following the decision to go ahead with the Cheltenham festival amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Donât twist my words. I said âLives have been lostâ referring to Covid-19, not the Cheltenham Festival — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) April 13, 2020

The champion jockey believes the organisers of last month's event were following the advice given to them by UK Government at the time.

"I suppose in hindsight, it's always easy isn't it. With Cheltenham they were following at the time the Government guidelines," he told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme.

"They were the ones that had asked for advice. I suppose that will be the same when we stopped and when do we go back - the same people will be making decisions.

"Look, the reality of it is that a lot of lives have been lost because of it (coronavirus). And who knows, when do we go back, is it too soon, or is it not too soon, if we lose more lives at the end of it all – I don't know.

"Hindsight is a great thing – I think no one knows."

The festival took place from March 10 to 13 before strict social distancing measures were introduced in the UK on March 20.

Online Editors