'Don't get caught out' - Irish trainers warned to have documents ready ahead of post-Brexit Cheltenham

Irish trainers have a lot of preparation to do ahead of the first Cheltenham festival to take pace after Brexit. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Irish horses will be permitted to run in Britain, including at the prestigious Cheltenham Festival in March, without incurring substantial VAT costs as a result of Brexit provided that trainers/owners avail of a "temporary admission procedure".

Willie Mullins tests the new Brexit waters with a runner at Market Rasen tomorrow when Grangee (3.15) becomes the first Irish-trained runner since the UK exited the European Union and the Irish champion jumps trainer revealed fears of the "colossal" VAT costs which horses travelling across Irish Sea could incur.

The champion trainer spoke to the Racing Post about the disastrous implications which the UK VAT payment, 19 per cent of the horse's value although the charge would be refundable within three months, to the British Government would have on Irish raiders in the UK.

Given that there were 181 Irish runners at last year's Festival, 56 trained by Mullins, there were huge fears of the costs involved with heading to the Cotswolds and elsewhere, but those fears have been allayed somewhat as the picture becomes clearer.

BDO Ireland, one of Ireland's largest business advisory firms, have moved quickly to clarify the situation by telling trainers and owners that they have nothing to fear financially should they have runners in the UK, as long as they plan ahead diligently.

Ciara Dillon, BDO Ireland's Head of Food/Drink and Agri-Business, told Independent.ie that "trainers need to have the right customs paperwork in place and the right procedure applied for, then you won't end up with your UK VAT costs of 19 per cent".

Ms Dillon admitted that "there's a lot of boxes to be filled out and certain terms and conditions that apply", but she was adamant that "once you have them in place and your forms are in order, then you should be fine."

Ms Dillon outlined that there are two ways to transport horses out of Ireland, one being under ATA Carnet which is often referred to as the "passport for goods", while the other is a "temporary admission procedure".

"You can do a temporary customs document out of Ireland, you do a temporary admission into the UK and when you're coming back with your horse to Ireland, you claim what is called return goods release coming into Ireland," Ms Dillon said.

"When you're going into the UK, which is probably the bit which Willie got caught going with, you need to provide what's called a temporary admission customs procedure in the UK and you have to be authorised to use it.

"It may require a financial guarantee which you can get at the bank, sometimes you are required to have one whereas other times you're not. In that case then you wouldn't have the VAT on the import when you have the temporary admission procedure."

Ms Dillon said that such procedures "will work both ways” with the same rules applying when British horses are coming into Ireland while encouraging trainers to get their house in order well in advance of Cheltenham to avoid unnecessary financial costs.

"For the Irish horse racing industry and Cheltenham, they'd probably want to get a system that's necessary with whatever procedures they need. With some businesses, it could take four to six weeks to get things in place so I'd be encouraging trainers to act now.

"You are turned back when the paperwork isn't right, so you're either going to incur costs or you're going to be turned around if the paperwork is not right so it's getting those authorisations in place which BDO and Declaron (customs clearance agent) can do for you.

"If you do nothing and don’t apply these procedures to be authorised to use them, then you will get hit with the import VAT so it might have propelled the industry into acting. It's time to get ready, don't get caught out."

Online Editors