Donnacha O’Brien can foil his father Aidan in Futurity with Proud And Regal

There are very few Irish Flat records which Aidan O’Brien doesn’t have to his name and he is still chasing his namesake Vincent when it comes to successes in today’s Futurity Stakes (3.10) at the Curragh.

The Ballydoyle maestro will be one off his predecessor should he claim a 15th victory in the Group Two and he has used this as a breeding ground for future superstars, including subsequent Classic winners like Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck.

O’Brien has two potent contenders in comfortable Navan maiden winner Aesop’s Fables – partnered by Ryan Moore – as well as course and distance winner Hans Andersen, which had much the better of the re-opposing Young Ireland that day.

O’Brien has taken seven of the last nine renewals – all of which came via the market leader – and that’s a big plus in favour of Aesop’s Fables despite the No Nay Never colt being off the track since a commanding Navan maiden success in April.

His son Donnacha will pose a formidable challenge in the shape of Group Three winner Proud And Regal, though, and with two successes over seven furlongs already under his belt, the Galileo colt may just edge a quality renewal under Gavin Ryan.

The elder O’Brien can strike back in the other Group Two with Royal Ascot heroine Meditate setting the standard in the Debutante Stakes (3.45) based on her Albany Stakes success, as well as a Group Three win at Naas on her penultimate start.

Joseph O’Brien has won the last two renewals and saddles Leopardstown winner Thornbrook and Group Three second Zoinnocent, but Moore can have a calming influence to make it four from four for Meditate.

Attention moves to Naas tomorrow where the Group Three Tally-Ho Stud Irish EBF Ballyogan Stakes (4.0) heads affairs with a quartet of British raiders eyeing the €80,000 prize.

The form of the Phoenix Sprint Stakes at the Curragh earlier this month may be the best guide, however, and faith is kept with the Ger Lyons-trained Sacred Bridge to overturn John Feane’s Ano Syra and prevail under Gary Carroll.

So many things went wrong for Bird Of Play on his debut at the Curragh last weekend but the Free Eagle colt still flew home to take second and Henry de Bromhead’s juvenile sets the standard in the auction maiden (3.30) with Wayne Lordan’s mount ready to get his head in front.

Joseph O’Brien’s Goodie Two Shoes is another to keep onside under Declan McDonogh in the Wesco Electrical 50th Anniversary Race (5.0) while Irish eyes will also turn to France this weekend.

Aidan O’Brien sends Blackbeard and The Antarctic in search of Group One glory in the Prix Morny (1.33) at Deauville tomorrow, while the Paddy Twomey-trained Rosscarbery also tackles the Group One Prix Jean Romanet (2.50) with Billy Lee aboard.