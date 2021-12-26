Disappointment for Rachael Blackmore as 28/1 shot Tornado Flyer springs King George surprise for Willie Mullins

Tornado Flyer ridden by Danny Mullins on the way to winning the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. Photo credit: Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Tornado Flyer shocked his rivals as he triumphed as a 28/1 outsider in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.

Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his nephew Danny, Tornado Flyer came home nine lengths clear of dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and 3/1 favourite Chantry House failed to fire.

Sporting first-time cheekpieces, Minella Indo was noticeably keen in the early stages for Rachael Blackmore, going toe to toe with renowned front runner and last year's King George victor Frodon, with the duo setting a strong early gallop.

Blackmore eventually took a pull, with Frodon allowed to dictate before Minella Indo again challenged going out onto the second circuit. However, it was clear from some way out the Irish raider would not be taking a hand in the finish as he dropped away. Chantry House, meanwhile, was pulled up with six fences still to jump after never really finding his stride.

Saint Calvados, one of three for Paul Nicholls along with Frodon and Clan Des Obeaux, went for home going strongly but his run started to stutter in the straight, just as Tornado Flyer and his stablemate Asterion Forlonge loomed large.

Tornado Flyer grabbed the lead at the penultimate fence and with Asterion Forlonge crashing out at the last, Clan Des Obeaux was left in second with Saint Calvados third and Frodon plugging on for fourth.

The winning rider was completing a double on the day, having struck earlier on Jacamar on what was his first trip to Kempton.

“I didn’t think he was totally out of it as he has always had the promise to deliver something like this,” he told ITV Racing:

“I knew he had a squeak and going away from the stands the second time he started to come alive. Down the back I was able to keep filling him up.

“When he got to the last he started idling and I wouldn’t have minded Asterion getting to me as I think I had a little left – but I was happy enough to be left along in front.

“When you are riding for Willie you’ve always got a chance whatever their price. I was lucky enough to ride a Grade One winner for him the other week at a big price, you’ve always got a chance.

“This year has been a great year for me, loads of winners at big festivals and to top it off with the King George is great. It’s one of the races of the season.”

Willie Mullins himself was at Leopardstown, where he said: “I was totally surprised. I thought he might run a good race, but I couldn’t see him in the first four. Danny gave him a very cute ride and he was awesome on him.

“John Turner has a share in him and he said to bring him over. He couldn’t even go into the racecourse and had to watch from the last furlong in the car park because he had his elderly parents and was afraid to bring them into the crowd with covid. It’s a fantastic day for him.”

“Every season he promises to run a race like that, but every season he tapers off. This year we changed the way we do things with him at home and it’s obviously working.”

He added: “There has to be a big race in Asterion Forlonge when he puts it all together. It looked like he was going to be second and maybe we just need him to mature another bit to get everything right.”