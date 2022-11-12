| 14.2°C Dublin

Deyrann De Carjac looks each-way value for Alan King in Cheltenham feature

Clonguile Way, with Alex Harvey up, jumps Ruby's Double during the La Touche Cup at Punchestown. He has decent claims at Cheltenham. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Wayne Bailey

Former head of handicapping across the Irish Sea, Phil Smith, once said that there are “far more important factors in a horse’s performance than the weight it carries. The key things are its health, the ground and the trip.”

You know the jumps season is back properly when you hit the November meeting at Cheltenham, and looking at today’s Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (2.20), I’m hoping Smith’s comments about weight prove true for Deyrann De Carjac, which has been chalked up at 25/1.

