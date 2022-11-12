Deyrann De Carjac looks each-way value for Alan King in Cheltenham feature

Former head of handicapping across the Irish Sea, Phil Smith, once said that there are “far more important factors in a horse’s performance than the weight it carries. The key things are its health, the ground and the trip.”

You know the jumps season is back properly when you hit the November meeting at Cheltenham, and looking at today’s Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (2.20), I’m hoping Smith’s comments about weight prove true for Deyrann De Carjac, which has been chalked up at 25/1.

Trained by Alan King, the BHA have given the nine-year-old a handicap rating 130, which means he should carry 9st 12lbs for this race. However, the minimum weight any horse can carry here is 10st 2lbs, so technically he’s 4lbs “out of the handicap”.

We’ll find out today if that extra weight will be an important factor in his performance, but I don’t think it will hold him back. Besides, his talented conditional jockey Harry Kimber claims 5lbs to even it up.

The big concern is that Deyrann De Carjac has had 13 losing races, mainly handicaps, since he won a novice chase in November 2019, but for most of that time his rating was far too high, in the 140s at one point.

Although frustrating, connections can take encouragement from his latest race where he looked the winner, just short of this distance, in a Wetherby handicap.

Read More

He even traded at 1/33 in-running before Ladronne rallied and took it by a neck. So he’s in good health, the ground is fine and he likes the trip; all in all, a decent bet at a big each-way price.

A strong case could be made for both Monmiral and Tommy’s Oscar in the Grade Two Arkle Challenge Trophy Trial Novices’ Chase (1.45), but at 5/1 or thereabouts, Pentland Hills ticks the right boxes for me.

Very smart over timber, winning the Triumph Hurdle in 2019, Nicky Henderson’s gelding was set to face one other runner on his chase debut at Huntingdon – but when that horse withdrew, he was given a walkover.

Previously, he had a winning return to racing when taking a Flat handicap in September, and while he lacks experience over fences, that’s built into his generous price today.

Trading at 7/1 at the time of writing, Mr Freedom looks overpriced in the opening Grade Two JCB Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle (12.35) for Sheena West under Marc Goldstein.

A former Flat horse for Mick Channon, the three-year-old clocked up a hat-trick of wins over hurdles in September and may well have made it a four-timer in a Listed race at Wetherby last time out had he not been nudged by another runner, causing him to run out.

Along with Deyrann De Carjac, I’ll have another each-way bet on the Cheltenham card with Clonguile Way catching the eye around 20/1 for the Celotex Thermaclass Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase (1.10).

He’s also out of the handicap by 3lbs, but with 52 winners from 209 bets (25pc) since 2017, John McConnell’s horses are always worth a second look when he sends them to Britain. Clonguile Way was disappointing on his seasonal return over hurdles at Sligo, but he proved he’s got something to offer back in May by winning a Wexford handicap chase.

On the Flat at Lingfield, Logo Hunter gets the nod around 11/4 for the Listed Golden Rose Stakes (2.35). Trained by Michael Browne, who has a small number of horses in Cashel, he’s gone close in his latest two races at Dundalk, the most recent being a Group Three, and the gelding has proven form at this level from last year.