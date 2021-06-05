Dettori triumphs ‘like a hot knife through butter’

The crumbs spilt from Ryan Moore’s table are a three-course meal in themselves this season and, for the second time in a month, Frankie Dettori rode a Classic winner at the Ballydoyle stable jockey’s expense when Snowfall, another de facto second string, ran away with yesterday’s Cazoo Oaks.

“Ran away with” barely touches it. Dettori, whose 21st and easiest Classic winner it was, reckoned he had the race won at Tattenham Corner, before Snowfall sauntered to a 16-length victory, a record winning margin for the race.

“I was pulling up down by the stables, everything else pulled up at the winning post,” explained the jockey. “It was like a hot knife through butter. It was like playing cowboys and Indians and I was the cowboy with a gun. Unbelievable.

“I was a bit further back than I wanted. She made the running in the Musidora but Aidan said ride her like a good horse and they went way too fast, so I let them get on with it. Four out, I had them all beat. The only horse I hadn’t seen was Santa Barbara, so I had a quick glance and she took off.”

It was only Dettori’s seventh winner of the season but that is his modus operandi as he tries to eke out a few more years from his career now that he is 50; high days and holidays.

One of the seven was the 1,000 Guineas on Mother Earth for O’Brien for whom this was a 40th British Classic.

The trainer has seen a few but even he has not had one win a Classic that far.

“Frankie said at all stages he was cantering,” he said.

The Coral Coronation Cup often gets lost among Epsom’s two Classics and while Snowfall excited for the superiority she showed over her rivals, it provided a terrific race.

It was won by Pyledriver who delivered trainer William Muir, who has spent 30 years at racing’s coalface, a first Group One and completed the Epsom Group One set of Derby-Oaks-Coronation Cup for Martin Dwyer who took the race by the scruff of the neck on the approach to Tattenham Corner.

Dwyer knows the horse and the course and his move to push on past the pacesetting Highland Chief and bag in the inside rail up the straight was a masterstroke. It also meant that coming from last Al Aasy had fair amount of ground to make up before engaging in battle a furlong out.

He put his head in front but Pyledriver was having none of it and with 50 yards left to run managed to get back on top and win by a neck. “For me, it’s been a long time between drinks,” said Dwyer who won the Derby on Sir Percy in 2006 and Oaks on Casual Look in 2003.

