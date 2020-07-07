Dettori reunited with Sceptical as Hogan eyes first Group One

Frankie Dettori will be reunited with Sceptical once again when the pair bid to hand trainer Denis Hogan his first Group One success in Saturday's July Cup at Newmarket.

Purchased for just £2,800 last August, Sceptical is now rated as Ireland's top sprinter, and the four-year-old will attempt to improve on his close third under Dettori in last month's Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Victory would also fill a rare gap in Dettori's CV, with the flamboyant Italian rider remarkably never having won the £250,000 sprint. But Sceptical will have to reverse form with Royal Ascot conqueror Hello Youmzain - trained by Kevin Ryan - to do so.

Clive Cox's Commonwealth Cup hero Golden Horde is another formidable opponent among the 15 runners, while Aidan O'Brien bids for a third straight victory - and a record sixth win in total - this time relying on Southern Hills.

O'Brien was in unstoppable form at Epsom last weekend and the Ballydoyle maestro is readying another strong team to take across the Irish Sea.

Elsewhere, Michael Stoute's Highest Ground will bid to maintain his unbeaten run in tomorrow's Group Two Dante Stakes at York having sluiced up in a novice event at Haydock, but his credentials will be well tested by O'Brien's Cormorant.

With Ryan Moore at Newmarket the same day, James Doyle deputises on the Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial winner, while Moore will be kept busy by O'Brien at English racing's HQ as he partners Tipperary maiden winner Swiss Ace in the Group Two July Stakes and facile Limerick winner Dawn Rising in the Group Three Bahrain Trophy Stakes.

