Dettori: ‘Palace Pier is one of the finest I’ve ridden’

Palace Pier may not be quite there yet, but he is nudging his way towards the head of the list of the best milers Frankie Dettori has ridden in his stellar career after landing the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury yesterday.

John Gosden’s colt beat William Jarvis’s mare, Lady Bowthorpe, a 22-1 shot, by a length and a half in the first Group One mile of the season for older horses, and the pair pulled nearly six lengths clear of their rivals. Both horses will head to Ascot now; Palace Pier for the Queen Anne, Lady Bowthorpe for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes against her own sex.

There was talk afterwards about maybe Palace Pier stepping up in trip but, with few peers over a mile, I am not sure why, unless it is so difficult to get horses to France in August that Gosden’s hand is forced and he cannot attempt a repeat in the Jacques Le Marois.

The only sign of Dettori (50), showing his age was his reluctance to do a flying dismount afterwards – on the basis that it would be daft to injure himself with the Derby and Ascot coming up.

Read More

“He’s one of the best milers I’ve ridden, but he’s got to run up a sequence of Group Ones,” said the jockey of such luminaries over a mile as Markofdistinction, Barathea, Mark Of Esteem, Dubai Millennium and Too Darn Hot.

“He’s a serious horse though and I said to John we’re so blessed to have a horse in the yard like him. He usually hits a flat spot between three and two furlongs out, but today he took off and was a long time in front.

“He likes a straight mile, he’s only run eight times and I don’t feel the need to go further at the moment. He doesn’t show you a lot in the morning, but he has a wonderful attitude, a great temperament and is very exciting.”

The other horse who really got the juices flowing at Newbury was Al Aasy, who gave 3lb and a four-length thrashing to his rivals, including St Leger

winner Logician, in the Al Rayyan Aston Park Stakes.

He took it up cantering two out and never came out of second gear to the extent he would probably have done more in a routine canter up Warren Hill in Newmarket.

“He dragged me to the front,” jockey Jim Crowley explained. “You don’t get many that give that feel. He really appreciated a bit of cut in the ground. I’d love to see him in an Arc, but he goes to Epsom next for the Coronation Cup and we’ll see where we go from there.”

William Haggas, his trainer, was trying to keep a lid on expectation.

“He won well, liked the ground and settled well. He’s a big, strong, powerful horse.

“It wasn’t my plan to run him again before the Coronation Cup after the John Porter, but he’s not an easy horse and he was too well at home. He’s in everything and I’ve made an entry for him in the Arc, but he’s won two Group Threes (this year) – he’s got a long way to go.”

Haggas also gave a positive update on his Derby horse, Mohaafeth.

“He’s doing really well,” he said. “He was very impressive, but beat little (in the Newmarket Stakes) and his form is not quite there yet.

“I was just thinking this morning how sad it was that Sheikh Hamdan has died — he was always on the phone when you had a good horse for him and he’d have enjoyed Al Aasy and Mohaafeth.”

Ed Dunlop had some great days with his Oaks-winning filly Snow Fairy — and they may not have finished yet.

Her son, by Frankel and named after the trainer’s father John Leeper Dunlop, won the Betway Fairway Stakes at Newmarket beating the other main Derby horse in the race, Tasman Bay, a length and three-quarters. John Leeper will now join Mohaafeth at Epsom in three weeks for the race his namesake won twice as a trainer.

“He’s named after my dad so that is about as much pressure as you can get,” said Dunlop.

© Telegraph Media Group Ltd (2021)