| 4.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Dettori: ‘Palace Pier is one of the finest I’ve ridden’

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Palace Pier Expand

Close

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Palace Pier

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Palace Pier

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes on Palace Pier

Marcus Armytage

Palace Pier may not be quite there yet, but he is nudging his way towards the head of the list of the best milers Frankie Dettori has ridden in his stellar career after landing the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury yesterday.

John Gosden’s colt beat William Jarvis’s mare, Lady Bowthorpe, a 22-1 shot, by a length and a half in the first Group One mile of the season for older horses, and the pair pulled nearly six lengths clear of their rivals. Both horses will head to Ascot now; Palace Pier for the Queen Anne, Lady Bowthorpe for the Duke of Cambridge Stakes against her own sex.

Most Watched

Privacy