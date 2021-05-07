Dermot Weld has ground concerns for Falcon Eight’s Chester Cup bid

The mercurial Not So Sleepy bids to prove the toast of the Roodee for the second time in his remarkable career in the Chester Cup.Photo: Julian Herbert/PA Wire.

Dermot Weld’s Falcon Eight looks the class act in today’s Chester Cup field but connections are worried about the softening ground.

Frankie Dettori is an eye-catching jockey booking for the six-year-old’s first appearance since June, and following his gelding operation.

Fiona Craig, bloodstock adviser to owners Moyglare Stud, said: “He’s not very quick, and there isn’t a race in Ireland long enough to run him in, so I think that’s why he’s going. He hasn’t won a race for two years and he’s top-weight, which rather surprised me. That’s based on him winning a Listed race two years ago.”

She warns too that any further rain will be no help to the lightly raced gelding. “I don’t think he wants very soft ground,” added Craig. “It’s an American pedigree, if you go back far enough, and none of them have really wanted soft ground, apart from maybe Sapphire. This horse is a bit like (full sister) Search For A Song in that he’s better on top of the ground.”

Alan King’s Who Dares Wins is another prominent in the betting, with stablemate Coeur De Lion not far behind, and King reports his two 2020 Royal Ascot winners in fine shape for their returns to Chester.

Coeur De Lion won the Plate consolation when it was last run here two years ago, and Who Dares Wins has been placed in the last three editions of the main event. “They’re both in good order and have both got form round there,” he said.

