De Bromhead expects ‘Indo’ to bounce back in Irish Gold Cup

Minella Indo is on a retrieval mission in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup with Henry de Bromhead keen for the eight-year-old to get “back on track” in the Dublin Racing Festival showpiece at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Minella Indo (6/4) heads the betting for the small but select five-runner Grade One with the Willie Mullins pair of Kemboy (5/2) and Melon (10/3) next best, but De Bromhead’s charge must bounce back after falling when favourite in the Savills Chase at Christmas.

“It was his first time up against the big boys. They were going a good gallop and hopefully the fall was just lack of experience. He schooled really well the other day and Rachael (Blackmore) was very happy with him,” he said.

“Hopefully, we can put that behind us and we’ll learn from it. He has achieved a lot in quite a short space of time. Unfortunately, it went wrong at Christmas so we need to get back on track and this looks the obvious race to do that.”

Last year’s winner Delta Work (9/2) similarly fell in the Savills Chase last time out and will be out for redemption while Gordon Elliott also saddles the other runner as The Storyteller (16/1) switches back to fences.

All eyes will also be on Blackmore and De Bromhead in Saturday’s Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle as Honeysuckle (5/4 favourite) bids to extend her unbeaten career record to 11 on the back of her Hatton’s Grace success.

“She seems well at home and was good in the Hatton’s Grace, she seems to have produced the goods every day, so I can’t fault her,” Blackmore said. “She’s definitely captured my imagination, anyway. She’s been fantastic to me and hopefully we can keep it going.”

