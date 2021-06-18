Day four at Royal Ascot gets green light after passing lunchtime inspection despite torrential rain 

Shane Murphy walks the course at Royal Ascot before the races. The course passed a lunchtime inspection. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

The fourth day of Royal Ascot will go ahead as planned after the track passed a lunchtime inspection.

A total of 26 millimetres of rain had fallen the Berkshire venue up to 11am, turning the ground from good to firm on Thursday to soft, heavy in places.

Some areas of false ground caused concern for officials, with clerk of the course Chris Stickels calling a 12.45pm inspection to assess the chances of racing going ahead and Ascot outlining contingencies for cancellation, which included provision for a 10-race card on Saturday.

However, following a lengthy assessment of conditions by a delegation of officials, trainers and jockeys, the fixture was given the green light.

A report from the stewards read: “An inspection was held as a result of concerns over the ground following significant overnight rainfall. Riders, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy and Ryan Moore; Trainers; Aidan O’Brien, Ralph Beckett, and Richard Hannon; the Clerk of the Course representing the Managing Executive, the BHA Senior Course Inspector, and the BHA Director of Equine Health and Welfare were interviewed.

“Having considered the evidence, the Stewards were satisfied that racing could commence.”

Trainer Ralph Beckett was part of the delegation that checked the course, and told ITV Racing: “It’s pretty soft, but it’s safe and it will be fine.

“They’ll move a few rails around, the stalls for the Coronation will be moved so that they keep off the used ground.

“There’s always a difference between the straight and the round course. On the straight course while it may be loose on top it has a very firm base and not far from the top, so however wet it looks they quickly go through to a much quicker base.

“In my opinion it’s fine. I’m sure they’ll keep reviewing it and keep talking to the jockeys through the day – if I was a betting man I would bet on us getting through the card.”

A spokesman for the BHA said: “They have dolled off the rail going into Swinley Bottom and the rail is out off the home bend to take horses off the used ground.

“The stalls will be middle to far side so it will be the Willie Carson ‘Bahri’ route for the Coronation Stakes. It’s all that fresh ground that never gets used. They hope to save some of the ground that will be used on the round track.

“When they rebuilt Ascot they did all that drainage on the straight course and it’s paying off. Ascot years ago might have struggled.

“The horses will get through it. There’s a bottom to the ground. The horses will get through it. It should be safe.”