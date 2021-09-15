| 17.9°C Dublin

Davy Russell returns to action after 11-month lay-off

Jockey Davy Russell makes his comeback on Friday at Downpatrick. Expand

Close

Jockey Davy Russell makes his comeback on Friday at Downpatrick.

Jockey Davy Russell makes his comeback on Friday at Downpatrick.

Jockey Davy Russell makes his comeback on Friday at Downpatrick.

Davy Russell returns to the saddle at Downpatrick on Friday after 11 months on the sidelines with a neck injury.

The dual Grand National-winning jockey has been out of action since a fall from Doctor Duffy at the first fence of the Munster National at Limerick last October.

He initially hoped to be back for Cheltenham and then Aintree in the spring.

Read More

Once he had missed all the big Festivals, Russell was determined not to rush back and instead made sure he was 100 per cent recovered before targeting a return to action.

The day will finally arrive on Friday, when he teams up twice with his old friend and ally Gordon Elliott.

He will ride The Greek in the Bill McIlroy Bookmaker Maiden Hurdle and later on the card partners The Abbey in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase.

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment on the GAA Allianz Leagues, the Rainbow Cup in rugby and Rory McIlroy's revival with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy