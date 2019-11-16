Davy Russell in clear-the-air talks with Michael O'Leary as he returns to Gigginstown colours

Davy Russell has revealed he held clear-the-air talks with Michael O'Leary this week as he returns to ride in the colours of Gigginstown this weekend.

Davy Russell has revealed he held clear-the-air talks with Michael O'Leary this week as he returns to ride in the colours of Gigginstown this weekend.

The former champion jockey is back in the good books after talks in Gordon Elliott's yard on Thursday with Battleoverdoyen in the 2.50 at Punchestown tomorrow his most notable booking. He also partners with Eclair De Beaufeu this afternoon.

Russell had been overlooked by O'Leary for big rides this year despite an injury to Jack Kennedy but, speaking to the Irish Daily Star, he confirmed all is well again.

"It's nice to be asked to ride those horses," said Russell.

"We all sat down and had a chat on Thursday night. He's happy enough using me."

Earlier this week, O'Leary denied there was a rift between the pair.

"I don't have a loyalty to any particular jockey, other than the one we prefer to use most, which is Jack and he is injured," O'Leary told the Racing Poist.

"That’s not to say Davy won't be riding for us again. Have I fallen out with him? No. Is he riding many of my horses? No, but there are different reasons for that.

"The reason he wasn't on Delta Work at Down Royal was because if he turns out to be a Gold Cup horse, Davy will be on Presenting Percy, so why would I put him on him?

"Why wasn't he on Abacadabras? Well, he will be on Envoi Allen in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, and when I was putting Robbie Power on him, I thought I'd put him on Apple's Jade as well.

"Robbie is riding out of his skin, so why wouldn't we use him, and if we take Robbie off Apple's Jade for Jack, nobody bats an eyelid.

"We put Keith Donoghue on Samcro because he is Jack's ride, but if we put Davy on him and then take him off, it becomes a big issue because we've taken him off. A lot of these horses don't need Davy Russell on them."

