Davy Russell denies ‘totally unfounded’ rumours of hands-on training role in Gordon Elliott yard

Jockey Davy Russell is pictured wih trainer Gordon Elliott after riding Envoi Allen to victory at Naas back in January 2020. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Davy Russell has poured cold water on "totally unfounded" rumours that he is poised to take up a hands-on role in Gordon Elliott's powerful training operation.

Elliott is before the Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) on Friday with his training licence at stake after a shocking photo emerged last weekend of the Grand National-winning trainer sitting on top of a dead horse.

There was speculation that three-time Irish champion jumps jockey Russell, a close confidant of Elliott and currently sidelined with a serious neck injury, could form part of a team to oversee affairs at his Meath yard, but he has quenched such talk.

"I don't know anything about it and it's totally unfounded. I haven't been approached in any way shape or form, I haven't been approached by the Turf Club or by Gordon or by any one," Russell told Independent.ie

"The only job I have is that I speak to a lot of owners and I ride horses and that's my main priority."

The 41-year-old will miss the Cheltenham Festival due to injury, but the Gold Cup-winning rider insists that he has no intention of hanging up his saddle any time soon while training is not on his radar whatsoever.

Read More

"I have to get back, I've no other choice, that's my job. I'm a jockey and I need to continue being a jockey, that's all I know. I'm not going training horses, if that was the case then it’d be something that I’d be concentrating on the day I got the fall,” he said.

"I just ran out of time for Cheltenham and that was it. I was doing everything right and everything was going well but they just said the timing was not right. The doctors were saying that if I get a fall that they can't guarantee that my neck won't break."

Online Editors