Davy Russell claims first win since racing return with Sa Fureur at Punchestown

Sa Fureur provided Davy Russell with his first winner since returning from a short-lived retirement to deputise for the injured Jack Kennedy.

Russell initially hung up his boots in mid December, leaving Kennedy to take up the role as Gordon Elliott’s stable jockey.

However, after Kennedy broke his leg in a fall last Sunday, Russell announced on Wednesday he would temporarily resume riding for Elliott and at Punchestown the rider enjoyed his first victory since doing so.

Partnering Sa Fureur for Elliott in the second division of the Seamus & Annie Hughes Memorial Maiden Hurdle, Russell was a four-and-a-quarter-length victor at 3-1.

“That’s grand, I panicked a little bit and took it up early enough, but to be fair to the horse he stayed at it well,” said Russell.

“Winning is what it’s all about and it’s great to be back in the winners’ enclosure.

“We’re a close team, Gordon knows I’ll be giving him 100 percent and vice versa. I’m having a good blow now!

“We’re very lucky as a sport with the people that follow us, they have a love and interest in the sport. It’s great and having a bit of life around the place is super.”