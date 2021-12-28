Jockey Davy Russell and groom Carly Scott celebrate with Galvin after winning the Savills Steeplechase. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Galvin pounced in the dying strides to deny A Plus Tard back-to-back victories in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown.

A Plus Tard held a narrow lead over Kemboy at the final fence but last month’s impressive Betfair Chase victor could not ward off Galvin.

Davy Russell produced the Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old with a terrific late charge to get up in the shadow of the post and land the prestigious prize at odds of 7-1 by a short head from the 8-11 favourite.

Kemboy (11-1), the winner in 2018, was three-quarters of a length away in third after making most of the running.

Galvin was cut to 8-1 from 16-1 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with Coral and to 6-1 from 16s with Betfair.

“That’s unbelievable. I had a tear in my eye for half the race, I’m not afraid to say it. We’ve had a tough year and it’s brilliant,” said Elliott.

“We started off having a bit of fun around Perth with him and he hasn’t let us down the whole way. That’s 12 races he’s won now and he’s a horse of a lifetime.

“He got into a lovely rhythm, he does that, he’s a good horse and he stays like hell. He’ll go straight to the Gold Cup now.

“I don’t think he was much fitter today than he was in Down Royal, but he got confidence out of that race.

“Jamie Codd gave him a beautiful ride (that day), he hit the line well. I think the three-miles-two of the Gold Cup trip will suit him well.

“The way he stays, if he can get into a rhythm anywhere at all, I wouldn’t care if he was first or last going out on the last circuit, he’ll come very strong in the Gold Cup.

“The horses have run out of their skin all week and to win that race is unbelievable.”

Elliott was particularly thrilled to land the race for owner Ronnie Bartlett.

“Ronnie Bartlett is a brilliant owner, a good friend and he’s a gentleman,” he said.

“Russell is a great friend of mine, we’ve been friends since riding in point-to-points at 16 or 17 years of age.

“I’m very lucky to have Davy and Jack (Kennedy) at the moment. That meant a lot to Davy as well as he’s very close to Ronnie.

“We don’t let him ride for anyone else at the moment, he’s too good to be giving to anyone else!”

Meanwhile, Klassical Dream ran the opposition into the ground under an inspired ride from Paul Townend to win the Dornan Engineering Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Townend stole a march on his rivals at the start when taking at least out six lengths out of the field.

Only Danny Mullins, riding last year’s winner Flooring Porter, tried to cover the move and roust his mount into second place behind the Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old.

Klassical Dream, having his first race since winning Punchestown’s Stayers Hurdle in April, settled into a handy lead with Flooring Porter well clear of the others.

Try as he might, Flooring Porter could not mount a serious challenge to Klassical Dream (7-4 favourite), who kept on gamely to land the Grade One spoils by two lengths. Burning Victory was 21 lengths away in third place.

Klassical Dream was cut to 2-1 favourite from 7-2 for the Stayers’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Coral and 11-4 from 4-1 with Paddy Power and Betfair.

Mullins admitted the race had not panned out as anticipated.

He said: “It wasn’t part of the plan, we were expecting pace in the race but obviously it wasn’t there. Paul said the horse took the initiative, jumped out the gate and went.

“I said to Paul ‘you were doing well taking a breather in front’ but he said ‘it wasn’t me, it was the horse taking breathers’ and when Danny would come he would go on.

“The horse took over and did everything.

“He is hard to train, he has huge ability but doesn’t always give you confidence when he works. I was only hoping that things would come right today when he came here and it did.

“That’s better than horses that work the house down at home and go to the racecourse and don’t do it. He’s just the opposite but we’re getting to know him a lot more now and we trust him.”

When asked if he could go straight to the Stayers’ Hurdle, Mullins added “It’s a possibility he could do that, but we haven’t made any decision yet.

“I think with the race under his belt we’d have a lot more confidence in him. While he was doing everything all right at home, he didn’t show us the sparkle that he shows on the racetrack.

“He has that under his belt and we’re very happy now that we probably don’t have to go to the well again before Cheltenham.”