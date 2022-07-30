| 17.9°C Dublin

David O’Meara’s Summerghand looks value off a nice mark in Stewards’ Cup

Willie Mullins&rsquo; La Prima Donna is the early favourite for today's BoyleSports Grade B Handicap Hurdle (2.30), and the mare looks very promising back in handicap company here having won a maiden hurdle at Tipperary in May in good style. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Wayne Bailey

Many years ago, Ted Wash said that: “If you are thinking of going to Galway, what you should first do is take a fiver out of your pocket, throw it in the fire and watch it burn. And if you can stand the pain, off to the races with you.”

Seven days of betting, and for some, drinking, can take its toll on the wallet and the body – but if you’ve had a rough time of it, there’s still the opportunity to get out of jail, or indeed dig yourself into a deeper hole, on the penultimate day where 20 runners go to post for the feature BoyleSports Grade B Handicap Hurdle (2.30).

