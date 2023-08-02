Danny Gilligan enjoys ‘dream’ day as Ash Tree Meadow soars to Plate glory at Galway Races

Danny Gilligan was the toast of Ballybrit as the Athenry teenager produced an ice-cool ride to land the Tote Galway Plate aboard the Gordon Elliott-trained Ash Tree Meadow (13/2).

Gilligan, son of trainer Paul, thought his week had peaked with victory on Monday evening but the 17-year-old soared into the headlines with a sensational front-running steer leaving him in dreamland.

“It’s a dream come true, I was hoping more than thinking that this might be me some day,” Gilligan beamed. “I thought the start of the week was great but I can’t believe this now, I don’t know what to say.”

Gilligan, who only returned from a broken collarbone last Friday, also has the possibility of a big-race double after Elliott’s reserve, Glan, made it into Thursday’s Galway Hurdle with another bold bid expected.

As for Elliott, this was particularly sweet as 12 months of planning paid off with Ash Tree Meadow going three places better than in last year’s €270,000 day three showpiece.

“This race has been the plan since last year, we said we’d come back after last year,” Elliott said of his fourth Plate success before revealing how he insisted on making the most use of Gilligan’s 7lbs claim.

“This has been the plan, he’s been injured and we kept his claim, we’ve been minding him for this,” he said.

There was no fairytale repeat for Hewick (14/1) as John ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s stable star laboured home in 14th on a day when teenagers dominated proceedings.

John Gleeson soared into the spotlight as the Leaving Certificate student landed Cheltenham and Punchestown Festival successes aboard A Dream To Share and he delivered a 66/1 surprise earlier in the card on Minella Mate.

Owned and trained by John Nallen – famous for producing big winners like Minella Indo and Minella Times – second reserve Minella Mate fended off the 106-rated Up And Under (4/9 favourite) to leave punters stunned, and bookies smiling.

“It’s my first festival winner and I love coming to Galway so I’m delighted,” Gleeson said. “I’m coming to this festival a long time with Dad [Brian, RTÉ racing presenter] so to have a winner here is great.

As for Gleeson’s immediate future, he expects to go to college later this year while juggling life in the saddle.

“It didn’t go too bad, we got through it anyway,” the 18-year-old said of his exams. “There’s nothing sure about what I’ll do yet, we’ll see the results at the end of August but I think we’ll go to college anyway.”

There was a cracking finish to the opening handicap with the Jessica Harrington-trained Lan Cinnte (5/4 favourite) getting first run up and just holding on under Shane Foley from Malbay Madness (7/2).

​There was another surprise in the two-mile handicap as Richard O’Brien’s Last Ammo (40/1) came with a wet sail to catch Mon Coeur (8/1) and provide Meath rider Jack Kearney, who is based with Ger Lyons, with a famous success.

Peter Fahey has become a regular in the winners’ enclosure at the marquee meetings and the Kildare trainer worked the oracle again with A Law Of Her Own (18/1) landing the handicap hurdle under Sam Ewing.

Willie Mullins notched his fifth winner of the week – he is well on his way to be crowned leading trainer at Ballybrit once again – as High Class Hero (4/5 favourite) pulled away up the home straight to take the maiden hurdle under stable jockey Paul Townend.

Building Bridges (40/1), trained by Gary McGill and ridden by his son Oran, and Thornleigh Frank (7/1), trained by Mark Fahey and partnered by Mark McDonagh, dead-heated in the closing handicap hurdle in front of a crowd of 16,604.