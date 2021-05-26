Daily crowds of 12,000 to be allowed back for Royal Ascot

A greater amount of racing fans will be allowed attend Royal Ascot later this month than had been previously expected. (Image: PA Wire)

There will be a daily crowd of 12,000 at Royal Ascot next month after British Flat racing's marquee meeting was added to the UK government's list of pilot events.

This year’s five-day extravaganza will welcome back three times more than the attendance that had been initially anticipated each day from June 15-19.

The meeting has been added to the list of pilot events to take place before the possible lifting of all legally imposed measures to curtail the pandemic in Britain on June 21 after 20,000 spectators were permitted at the FA Cup final in Wembley earlier this month.

“While the precise detail of what will be trialled and what the requirements from visitors to the racecourse will be remains a work in progress, it is confirmed today that 12,000 people will be admitted each day to Royal Ascot," an Ascot racecourse statement read today.

Irish racecourses are still without spectators, however, with a Government announcement on Friday expected to shed some light on the timeline for spectators to possibly attend trial events.

It is understood that the public could return to some sporting events in Ireland by the end of June with Horse Racing Ireland keen to be part of any trial that would see spectators return to the track for the first time since March of last year.