Crowley lauds 'exceptional' Mohaather on his retirement

Jim Crowley led the tributes to the "exceptional" Mohaather after Marcus Tregoning's top-class miler was forced to retire to stud having picked up a significant bone bruise to his near-hind fetlock.

Tregoning's stable star showed his brilliance when putting marquee names like Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Siskin and multiple Group One winner Circus Maximus to the sword in a stellar Sussex Stakes last month.

His blistering turn of foot that day at Goodwood left mouths gaping with a highly anticipated Queen Elizabeth II Stakes clash against Palace Pier in the pipeline before the four-year-old suffered a career-ending leg injury.

"It's a blow, but the horse retires intact - that's the main thing," Tregoning said. "He was a very good horse and we were incredibly lucky to have had him. I don't think I've seen one - in my time anyway - with two bursts of electric speed."

Sentiments Regular jockey Crowley echoed those sentiments and claimed that the acceleration which the Showcasing colt possessed would have allowed him to claim top-level prizes at sprint distances.

"I've never seen anything like his acceleration over a mile and you can see why we were contemplating going down the sprinting route with him this year. I never had any doubt that he could win a Group One over six furlongs as well," Crowley said.

Meanwhile, Cork was forced to abandon the final race on its Flat card yesterday due to waterlogging which made the Mallow track unfit for racing. Today's card at Chepstow was abandoned for the same reason after the course failed an inspection with the Welsh venue hit by a whopping 80 millimetres of rain in recent days.

