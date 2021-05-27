Crowds of 12,000 given green light in boost for Royal Ascot

There will be a daily crowd of 12,000 at Royal Ascot next month after British Flat racing’s marquee meeting was added to a list of pilot events by the government across the Irish Sea.

This year’s five-day extravaganza will now welcome attendances three times greater than had been anticipated – it had previously been expected the event would cater for 4,000 daily racegoers from June 15-19.

The showpiece meeting has been added to the list of pilot events to take place – there were 20,000 spectators at the FA Cup final between Leicester City and Chelsea at Wembley earlier this month as part of this – before the possible lifting of all legally-imposed measures to curtail the pandemic in Britain on June 21.

“While the precise detail of what will be trialled and what the requirements from visitors to the racecourse will be remains a work in progress, it is confirmed that 12,000 people will be admitted each day to Royal Ascot,” Ascot confirmed yesterday.

Irish racecourses are still without spectators, however, with a government announcement tomorrow expected to shed some light on the time-line for spectators to attend trial sporting events.

It is understood the public could return to some sporting events in Ireland by the end of June, and Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) is keen to be part of any trial which would see spectators return to the track for the first time since March of last year.

Meanwhile, adverse weather wreaked havoc on racing in Ireland and the UK yesterday as three meetings fell by the wayside.

Gowran Park was forced to abandon its Flat card due to a waterlogged track, with clerk of the course Paddy Graffin admitting defeat as “the track still hasn’t dried sufficiently enough for us to be fit to race” after 52mm of rain fell in recent days.

There was a similar theme in Beverley as the Yorkshire track was hit with substantial showers in a short period, resulting in the cancellation of their Flat card, while the scheduled jumps meeting at Newton Abbot was also culled on Monday.

There is not expected to be any such problems at Limerick today, however, as the Patrickswell track hosts an eight-race jumps card where Willie Mullins’ debutant Champ Kiely will take plenty of beating in the concluding bumper (8.10).

The vibes from Closutton have been strong about the prospects of the five-year-old – which sports the same colours as Cheltenham Festival winner Appreciate It – as Jody Townend deputises in the saddle for the suspended Patrick Mullins.