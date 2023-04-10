Cromwell’s charge can make Grand National roll of honour

Hercule Du Seuil, with Mark Walsh up (left) jumps the last ahead of eventual third-placed Amir Kabir, with Keith Donoghue up, on their way to winning the Café en Seine Novice Hurdle on day two of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Utter chaos. If you are a fan of it, be sure and watch the 60 seconds BEFORE the Irish Grand National, when 30 horses and riders jockey for a position in the small narrow chute where the start is.

Formula One and athletics have their qualifying to sort the grid, field sports start one team either end of the pitch, Flat racing has stalls but jumps racing has two men with a flag and a piece of elastic across the tracks.

You decide whether you are inner, middle or outer. And in competitive races often seven or eight might want to be where only two or three, or even one, can fit. So you jockey for position, stirrup to stirrup, hoof to hoof.

There are plenty of dark arts that can be used and then of course there are false starts which jumble up the whole order again like one of those Christmas snow globes. As many races are won at the start as at the finish.

Once you’re away and through the start there’s a half-mile uphill and three 5ft birch fences to sort the field out before you have to take the first turn to the right and jump the fourth, which comes up quickly off the bend while everyone is condensed again. Once over that you can breathe and start to ride the race you have from there.

Thirty horses sets this race apart from any other in Ireland, as well as it’s long and storied history. We have only won it once, Burrows Saint in 2018, while Dermot McLoughlin has won it the last two years with a 40/1 and a 150/1 shot. Which is what makes this race what it is.

It’s peculiar in that with such a big field you would expect it to generate a strong gallop year on year and to be a race that you take your time in.

However in the last few runnings, the pace is hectic until the field is sorted out and then the front runners drop the anchor and it can be quiet hard to make up ground. Clear air and an untroubled passage are the bonuses at the front and it has been a race that favours horses who can race close to the pace, rather than those who finish strongly.

We run three to try double our tally. I Am Maximus ran well to finish fourth in Cheltenham but he has a marked tendency to jump to his left, which is hardly an advantage in a race run right-handed.

The large field could help, as he’ll have plenty of horses on his outside to help keep him straight, but it is a negative in a race where you need every positive going. Tenzing sneaks in down the bottom of the weights but his jumping technique still has room for improvement and he’ll need to sharpen up quickly in a race such as this. Dolcita has a lovely weight also but I fear there may be others less exposed to the handicapper than her.

Panda Boy has been mapped out one of these prestigious staying chases. He was just touched off in Leopardstown at Christmas on his first handicap chase start and while he fell next time, that may be a blessing in disguise as it keeps him off a winnable weight here. Martin Brassil had two near misses in Cheltenham and no one would deserve a big winner more.

Thedevilscoachman has a fascinating profile. A bumper winner who has won a Grade Two hurdle, he looks possibly even better over fences. He has won his last two chases, one in the stewards room and one on the track. A mark of 147 doesn’t leave him much wriggle room but he certainly isn’t badly handicapped and must be capable of a big run.

Angels Dawn was hugely impressive in winning the Kim Muir, travelling strongly everywhere but she didn’t finish out as powerfully as it appeared she might and perhaps her stamina might be stretched here.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained Stumptown reopposes with a 9lb swing in the weights and he should reverse the placings this time round. He is young, unexposed and has the necessary experience to carve his name onto the roll of honour.

​

Patrick’s Picks

1. Stumptown

2. Panda Boy

3. Thedevilscoachman

4. Chemical Energy