Coral-Eclipse trip from France to pay off for Vadeni

Coltrane, ridden by Rob Hornby, wins The Coral Marathon at Sandown yesterday. Expand

Coltrane, ridden by Rob Hornby, wins The Coral Marathon at Sandown yesterday.

Wayne Bailey

WHEN taking a two-runner maiden at odds of 1/66 on Tuesday, the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Positive Impact became the shortest-priced winner in Britain since Stand Guard won at 1/80 in 2014.

He won as easily as expected, and while we’ve no horses priced anywhere near that low today, I reckon a number of favourites have a great chance in some key races.

