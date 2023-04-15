Police officers respond to Animal Rising activists attempting to invade the race course ahead of the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase during day three of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

Corach Rambler gave trainer Lucinda Russell a second victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree.

Previously successful with One For Arthur, Russell’s charge jumped the last in front for Derek Fox and came home in front of Vanillier.

Gaillard Du Mesnil was third, in a race that was delayed by around 15 minutes after protestors from Animal Rising got on to the track.

Animal Rising had threatened to disrupt the four-and-a-quarter-mile and were protesting from early on Saturday morning outside the track.

As the National runners were in the parade ring, a number of protestors breached security fences around the Liverpool venue and ran on to the course.

The horses were sent back to the pre-parade ring, with the race delayed as police dealt with the intruders.

The track tweeted: “Update on The Randox Grand National: There will be a slight delay to the Grand National race. We will update as soon as possible.”

The jockeys were given the signal to mount at around 5.20pm – over five minutes after the scheduled start time.

Corach Rambler was sent off the 8-1 favourite for the race after completing back-to-back wins in the Ultima at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

Fox was happy to settle in the pack as Mister Coffey tried to make all for victory, before he started to run out of petrol over the marathon trip.

Corach Rambler was noted travelling supremely well with a couple of fences to jump and once he assumed control, the result was never in doubt.

Vanillier produced a flying finish, collaring Gaillard Du Mesnil for second on the run to line, but Corach Rambler passed the post in front.

Russell said: “Those guys that went out to protest on the course, they think it’s about horse welfare but that horse loves the sport. He loves everything that he does. He’s kept in the best condition and I’m just so delighted that he can run in a race like that and perform like that.

“He has got greatness and it’s what he deserves. Corach Rambler, in our hearts, is just the best horse. Now in the public hearts he is as well. To win the National, I know how important it is, I know how it changed my life with (One For) Arthur – for Corach to achieve that too is just fantastic.

“It’s all about the horse, for me it’s not about the betting – though I did back him and quite a lot actually!

“I hope those guys who were protesting will look at our website and our Facebook posts and see how they are looked after. It is so important they understand how we care for them every inch of the way.

“It is about Corach, he is just amazing. He took to those fences brilliantly, he understood them, he worked them out – he loved it.”