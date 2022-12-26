| 5.7°C Dublin

Constitution Hill romps to 17-length victory in Christmas Hurdle at Kempton

Constitution Hill once again made winning a top-level race look easy as he breezed to a 17-length success in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle at Kempton.

National Hunt racing’s new star had beaten stablemate Epatante – herself a previous dual Christmas Hurdle winner – by 12 lengths at Newcastle in the Fighting Fifth and the two met again, much to Nicky Henderson’s chagrin.

Briefly the mare looked to be in with a chance on this occasion, as Nico de Boinville just had to slightly niggle on the 1-7 favourite to go forward as they turned into the straight.

But just as at Newcastle, once Constitution Hill was asked a question he responded in kind, and gradually drew further and further clear.

A spring-heeled leap at the last sealed matters and he remains Paddy Power and Betfair’s 4-11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle in March, with Coral unchanged at 2-7.

