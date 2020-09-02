Condon eyes another Paris raid as Moore enters Irish quarantine

Ken Condon has another French mission on his mind with stable star Romanised bidding to go one better than last year when tackling the Group One Prix du Moulin at Longchamp on Sunday.

The 2018 Irish 2,000 Guineas winner was controversially edged out by Aidan O'Brien's Circus Maximus in last year's contest and the Kildare trainer reports the Classic winner to be in flying form as he eyes another prestigious prize before being retired to stud at the end of the season.

"Without doubt you could put a line through his run in the Jacques le Marois because the ground was very testing. He's in good shape, he's as good a horse as he was last year and he seems to be very well, he's taken that race fine," Condon said yesterday.

"He did his last bit of work this morning and that went very smoothly, he'll fly out on Saturday. The ground is the most important factor and it looks like they're getting good weather in Paris until here on in, so the ground should be good."

Condon has been in a rich vein of form with five of his two-year-olds already on the board this season, including recent Group Two Lowther Stakes winner Miss Amulet which has Newmarket's Group One Cheveley Park Stakes next on her agenda later this month.

Law Of Indices is another exciting juvenile having landed the Railway Stakes on his third start and the Irish National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend (September 12/13) is next up after a fine fourth in the Phoenix Stakes.

"He missed the break and was drawn out on the wing but he actually ran a very good race, very solid and Billy (Lee) was adamant that he would have been second if he'd jumped normally and got toed into better," he said.

"Who'd have thought when he won a Navan auction maiden that he'd end up where he is already? I'd be very happy where he's at. He's a hardy two-year-old and he's still improving."

Another heading to Irish Champions Weekend is Ryan Moore with O'Brien's retained rider in quarantine having flown to Ireland after racing at Goodwood on Saturday.

Moore has not ridden in Ireland this season amid Covid restrictions but the 36-year-old will be ready to partner a host of Group One horses for O'Brien, and he admits that it makes "total sense" to travel despite having to self-isolate for 14 days.

"I'm stuck in a house on my own for a fortnight, but it is well worth that small hardship. The Irish Champions Weekend is so important that it made total sense for me to come over," Moore wrote in his Betfair blog.

"I'm not sure what I will be riding yet but I imagine the likes of Magical, Japan, Peacefully, Fancy Blue and Battleground, and plenty of others besides, will all be in the mix.

"I'm also not certain what I am going to do on my own for the next 10 days or so but it is no big deal in the grand scheme of things, and at least the prospect of riding on two of Ireland's best, most important and prestigious days in the Flat calendar will hopefully make the time go quicker."

Meanwhile, Johnny Murtagh hopes to keep his fine season going at Gowran today where Champers Elysees will take beating in the Group Three Fairy Bridge Stakes.

Irish Independent