Conditions at Haydock can let Starman shine bright

Just like horse racing tipsters, the weather forecasters make a lot of predictions – although it would be very interesting if the results of those forecasts were published the following day, the same way racing results are.

In fairness, they are not too far off with their forecast for a day or two ahead, but I find that anything further out than that is hit and miss, especially if you are planning on backing a horse that requires a certain type of ground for success.

The weather for the Merseyside area is predicted to be fair today, so at the time of writing, the going for the Group One Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock (3.30) is expected to be good to firm. With the last five renewals taking place on soft or heavy ground, good to firm will be unusual.

If the going turns out that way, Starman has an outstanding chance, although he’s priced accordingly and was 10/11 in the early markets yesterday. Trained by Ed Walker, the four-year-old has won five of his seven races, and his best form is on good ground or better – so his recent third place in the Group One Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville last time is overlooked, where the ground conditions were reported as good to soft.

It wasn’t a bad performance in fairness, but he’s best judged on his July Cup win at Newmarket where he beat a decent field, including Oxted and Dragon Symbol. That race proved he’s got what it takes to win at the top level, and I’m very confident the son of Dutch Art can see off the likes of Creative Force, Glen Shiel and Art Power today with conditions in his favour.

Not everyone will back odds-on horses, so for those looking for a Haydock bet at a nice value price, consider Praiano, expected to go off around 5/1 in the eight-runner ‘My Odds Boost’ On Betfair Handicap (2.20).

Roger Varian’s colt won a handicap off 82 last month and was raised 3lb to finish fourth in a Sandown handicap last time out. That was a messy race where he met trouble in-running and lost his place a couple of times.

In my view, to finish fourth was a good achievement and he’s back today with the same rating of 85. If Andrea Atzeni can keep him out of trouble, he’s got a cracking chance at a decent price.

Earlier on the same card, eight-year-old veteran Lord Glitters can show he’s got more to offer by winning the Group Three Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile Stakes (1.45).

A Group One winner at Meydan back in March, David O’Meara’s charge is yet to win again in four races, but he certainly wasn’t disgraced when second at 10/1 in the Group Three Strensall Stakes at York recently, following a two-month break. I’m not quite sure he’ll be able for Group One racing in the future, but he can still cut it at this level and the 11/8 available yesterday evening seems fair.

The main danger to the bet comes from My Oberon from William Haggas’ yard. The Dubawi colt won a Group Three back in April, but he was only fifth of seven in that York race in which Lord Glitters came second, so he’s a little short in my book at 5/2 or thereabouts.

At Kempton, Owen Burrows’ Hukum looks nailed on in the Group Three Unibet September Stakes (2.40), but I doubt his price will be any higher than 8/11. A son of Sea The Stars, he’s going for a hat-trick of wins here, having finished first under a penalty at odds of 8/11 at this level in the Geoffrey Freer Stakes at Newbury last time. He looks like he’s going places, and a win here should see him stepped up in class.

Another at Kempton I’m very keen on is Nymphadora, which trades around 7/2 in the early markets for the Group Three Unibet 3 Uniboosts A Day Sirenia Stakes (2.05). Andrew Balding’s filly won a Listed race back in May, and while she’s managed a couple of Group Two mid-division finishes since, a step back to this level is a bit more realistic for now.

My main worry is that she’s not raced on the all-weather before and there’s never a guarantee that turf form will transfer over, although that’s the case with most of her rivals today and you have to take a chance sometimes. Wings Of War is another one with claims following an excellent third in a large-field sales race at York.