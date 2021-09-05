Colin Keane: The smiling assassin moves in for kill as he stays on track for new mark of season wins

Colin Keane swears that the only target he sets is to better his previous tally of winners. It isn’t quite the obsession for numbers and records that drove AP McCoy and left the man who was champion jump jockey in Britain every year of his professional career perennially dissatisfied.

As a goal, Keane’s cannot can be attained each season, though he has only failed twice since guiding No Trimmings to victory at a bitterly cold Dundalk in December 2010 for his father Gerry.

The drop to 82 in 2018 cost him his Irish Flat riders’ title, secured for the first time when seeing off the late Pat Smullen’s challenge with an even ton. In 2020, the century was a reduction of three from the previous campaign, but with Donnacha O’Brien having hung up the boots and turned to training, it was more than enough to be king of the castle once more.

A feature of last season was that Keane trailed Shane Foley by 22 winners at one stage. Having finished with a wet sail to deny Foley, he has carried on the momentum this term, setting a breakneck pace and never letting up. A hundred winners is a significant landmark for Irish flat jockeys — very few have achieved it. Before racing yesterday, Keane already had 106 on the board.

Barretta, trained by his boss Ger Lyons, made him the fastest pilot to reach three figures when scoring at Navan eight days ago, and he is tracking to break the record of 126 registered by Joseph O’Brien in 2013.

A burgeoning partnership with Dermot Weld has played a significant role in this run, though he is unsurprisingly heavily used by a host of trainers, with his agent Ruaidhrí Tierney not having to sell his wares too hard these days but doing a good job of securing the right conveyance a lot of the time. Lyons remains the primary supplier, though, and it would have meant a lot to be on board for the Glenburnie Stables supremo’s 1,000th winner as a trainer, partnering Offiah to victory at Roscommon last Monday.

In a campaign when he has also booted home Broome to claim the Group One Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud for Aidan O’Brien, Keane has been a force of nature. Yet, it is all achieved with an off-course demeanour bordering on the horizontal, epitomised by a smile that never seems too far away.

Keane is an assassin in the saddle, though, and goes into Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown next Saturday and The Curragh on Sunday, when he will celebrate his 27th birthday, with a book of rides to die for.

Tarnawa is the standout in Saturday’s Irish Champion Stakes, a race that has been rated consistently among the best in the world in recent years.

And with Aidan O’Brien’s dual Classic and quadruple Group One winner St Mark’s Basilica, most recently seen dotting up in the Eclipse at Sandown, and Jim Bolger’s English 2000 Guineas and facile St James’s Palace Stakes victor Poetic Flare already committed, the 2021 renewal maintains that trend.

Tarnawa really progressed as a four-year-old and bagged the Blandford Stakes at The Curragh this time last year, before getting the better of Magical in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Keeneland under a brilliant ride from Keane, who was picking up a spare and securing his first triumph at America’s end-of-year jamboree.

That prompted Weld to secure the rider’s services on a more regular footing. The Rosewell House trainer contacted Lyons first, who gave the green light. It says much about the trainer’s relationship with the man he appointed first jockey while still a 19-year-old apprentice.

“His motto is, he’ll always let me off to ride a winner if he doesn’t think his horse can win,” Keane reveals. “(That), basically, is what he always tells me. He would never try and get in your way or make you ride it just for the sake of riding it. Not many trainers would be like that. I am very fortunate to be in the position we’re in.”

Keane respects the opposition in Saturday’s feature. However, despite Tarnawa being proven over a mile-and-a-half and among the favourites for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe next month, he believes she has the speed to handle two furlongs less in Foxrock.

Weld has employed his characteristic patience with the daughter of Shamardal, who has appeared just once this term, but we saw enough as she blitzed a Group Three field at Saturday’s venue a month ago to suggest she retains her ability and remains on good terms with herself.

The weekend presents an opportunity for Keane to add to the quality and quantity of his CV and while targets aren’t his thing, now that the record is in view, he is open about chasing it.

“When we got to 100, the next kind of logical thing to think was what the record was. It’s only in the last week or two probably that I paid heed to it. It’s probably very doable if it can keep going the way it’s going. Fingers crossed, I can, and we will give it our best go.”

Either way, he won’t be spending the off-season striving to find the extra half per cent to make him even better. Keane is a member of the ‘if it ain’t broke’ classes.

“I look after myself to some degree, try and eat right. At the start of the year, we’ll do plenty of exercise to get the body in shape, or to where it needs to be. When we’re busy during the year, we don’t need to do as much ‘cos we’re race-riding the whole time, we’re riding out.

“After that, I keep busy at home. If I’m not at home in my own place, I’m out helping the father in his place in the evenings. Just keep moving, keep busy, keep the head sane more than anything.

“I don’t think I do much to get an edge. I think a lot of it is to do with the horses we’re riding. That’s always the way I looked at it. It’s very hard to win on bad horses. Riding nice horses, surrounded by the right people, keeping the head in a good space and the body as healthy and fit as we can is what we do.”

He bats off comparisons with Frankie Dettori. As he does so, one is reminded of a previous interview in which he politely declined to answer a question about which of the world’s greats he might be most excited about coming up against in the International Jockeys’ Championship in Hong Kong at the end of 2018.

This wasn’t a holiday, a time to be a fanboy. Having a rival know that he might have looked up to him could be construed as weakness, or buoy that opponent’s feeling of superiority. Better not to. Colin Keane was in Happy Valley to win. And he did, on his first ride. Those numbers don’t tot up by accident.