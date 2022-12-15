Cold snap sees Naas fixture rescheduled for Tuesday

Racing has been badly hit by the cold weather. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Racing in Ireland and cross channel has been hit by the cold snap

Tomorrow’s card at Naas has become the latest jumps fixture to fall victim to the weather, with temperatures set to fall to as low as –6C. The meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, with entries closing at noon today.

Doubts also surround the viability of racing at Fairyhouse on Saturday, with the ground not set to thaw until Sunday.

The best chance of jumps action at home this weekend remains an eight-race fixture at Navan on Sunday, which features the Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle (12.30). Navan was forced to cancel last Saturday’s scheduled meeting due to a frozen track.

The course is still unraceable at present, but officials have confidence in the card going ahead.

A seven-race card is also scheduled to take place at Thurles, featuring the Listed Billy Harney Memorial Irish EBF Mares Novice Hurdle (2.14), on Sunday. The going is currently yielding, with the track fit to race.

Across the water, Ascot’s meeting ton Friday was abandoned due to a frozen track, with prospects for Saturday not looking promising. An 8am inspection had been called for this morning to assess conditions for tomorrow, but an early decision was made.

The fixture was the first of a two-day meeting, with Saturday’s feature event the Grade One Howden Long Walk Hurdle, won last year by Champ.

An inspection has been announced for Friday morning to see if that can go ahead. “We are expecting it to get to -4C and maybe even colder,t so there is no prospect of sufficient improvement ahead of Friday,” Ascot clerk of the course Chris Stickels reported.

The next scheduled National Hunt meeting in Britain is at Ffos Las tomorrow and officials have announced a 7.30am precautionary inspection.