‘Coco’ can start season in great style with Pretty Polly glory

Five of the last 10 renewals of tomorrow's Group One Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes (3.45) at the Curragh have been won by British raiders and there are three on the hunt for the €300,000 prize this time around.

The Ed Walker-trained Dreamloper has taken her form to new heights this season with a Group Two victory at Newmarket kicking off the new term before the five-year-old landed the Group One Prix d'Ispahan at Longchamp at the end of last month.

Kieran Shoemark takes the mount on the daughter of Lope De Vega and she is definitely respected while William Haggas is doubly-represented with Purplepay landing a Chantilly Group Two in good style earlier this month. The three-year-old has a favourable 12lbs age allowance making Tom Marquand's mount quite appealing while stablemate My Astra is also in the mix after winning a Listed event at Ayr doing handstands on her last start.

That was easily a career-best and Daniel Tudhope's mount, also sired by Lope De Vega, could well improve once again in a prize which Haggas landed in 2018, but this contest may still stay on home soil.

Concert Hall, which also receives 12lbs for her older rivals, is Aidan O'Brien's sole representative and the Dubawi filly warrants respect for the all-conquering Ballydoyle handler at what could be her optimum trip having defeated subsequent Royal Ascot winner Magical Lagoon in the Listed Salsabil Stakes over 1m2f at Naas on her first start of this season.

La Petite Coco could prove a class apart, though, with Paddy Twomey showing supreme confidence in the four-year-old to make her seasonal reappearance at the highest level at the Kildare track.

The Tipperary trainer has little hesitation in throwing the Ruler Of The World filly in at the deep end given that she is four from five since joining the Cashel handler last season.

Her final start as a three-year-old saw her lower the colours of the mighty Love in a Group two at this track and if Billy Lee's mount can reproduce anything like that then she sets a bar which her eight rivals may be unable to scale.

Valuable handicaps dominate most of the card with Paul Nolan’s HMS Seahorse an each-way player under Chris Hayes in the Ragusa (4.20) while the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes (2.10) is centre-stage early on.

O'Brien has landed five of the last nine runnings and there's so much to like about Statuette – barring her prohibitive odds – on the back of a smooth debut win at Navan last month and Ryan Moore's mount may just fend off Ger Lyons' Zarinsk.