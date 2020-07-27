Ciel D'Afrique can kick off Weld's Galway comeback

Ballybrit royalty: Formerly known as the King of Ballybrit, until Willie Mullins assumed the crown, Dermot Weld looks well equipped to have a good Galway this week – and Ciel D’Afrique can get the ball rolling this evening. Photo: Sportsfile

I think we are all getting a bit tired of describing sporting events behind closed doors as strange or unusual due to Covid-19, but we'll have to add the Galway Races to that list, as it's normally just as much a social event as it is a race meeting

The Galway Races song, recorded by many down through the years but arguably made most famous by The Dubliners, will definitely need a new verse for 2020, with the current lyrics about passengers arriving from all over Ireland now outdated.

As bad as things are, at least it's still going ahead although the truth is Galway can be a difficult place to make a few quid as a punter at the best of times - so from a betting point of view, no distractions from the social scene may be helpful!

If you take the return on investment from backing the favourite as a general guide to how well or otherwise the betting public perform against the bookmakers, Galway is a good bit down the chart compared to other British and Irish festivals.

Since 2008, had you backed all favourites at Galway you'd have won 183 of your 570 bets (32 per cent) which sounds okay, but the bookmakers were not offering a huge amount of value on those prices, and on average, you'd have lost ten cent for every euro staked.

Losses In comparison, the losses at Cheltenham would have been about eight cent, while at Glorious Goodwood, which kicks off tomorrow, the losses were just over one cent per euro staked during the same time-frame.

It's also worth noting that a slight profit would have been made backing the jolly at both Cheltenham and Goodwood to Betfair SP, but not at Galway. In other words, it's very difficult to make a profit over seven days here, so selectivity is the key.

As I always say, one of the main advantages the punter has over the bookmaker is that we don't have to bet in every race. At one time, making money at Galway was almost as easy as simply backing Dermot Weld-trained horses and in 2011, he'd no fewer than 17 winners from 39 runners - but all good things must come to an end and last year, he'd just one winner from 18, from what he admitted beforehand was a weak team going into the festival.

I'll take a cautious approach with his runners this year but one I definitely want to back is Ciel D'Afrique, which has been chalked up as the second favourite at 5/2 behind 13/8 Mt Leinster in the final race of this evening, the Monami Construction (Q.R.) Maiden (7.45).

Trained by Willie Mullins, Mt Leinster is a decent sort over hurdles, winning a maiden in December but that form doesn't always transfer well to the Flat although in fairness, he did have some success in bumpers. This may well be a prep run for Mt Leinster if he keeps his engagement in the Galway Hurdle on Thursday.

With just two career runs to his name, we don't have as much to go on with Ciel D'afrique but he hit 1/2 in-running when runner-up in a maiden recently which offers the promise of more.

A son of Sea The Stars, he hung right and raced a little green in that latest race, but I've a strong feeling he'll come on for that run, and despite last year's poor showing at Galway, Weld's stable has been in reasonably good form lately.

Another trainer strongly associated with Galway is Tony Martin, and the 7/1 available early doors for Share The Honour is my idea of a great value bet in the Easyfix Handicap (6.15).

A winner here at the 2018 festival off 74 which is 2lbs lower than today's rating, the Shamardal gelding confirmed he's in good order with third place of 16 off a mark of 75 in a handicap at Leopardstown 16 days ago, a nice warm-up for a tilt at this prize.

Colin Keane is booked to ride and it will be interesting to see what way the market has shaped up come race time. Martin also has one of the co-top weights, Buckman Tavern, priced around 12/1, while Charles Byrnes' Wajaaha is the early favourite at 4/1.

Earlier on, I'm hoping Glow Worm can finally get her head in front in the Claytonhotelgalway.ie Handicap (4.40) for young trainer Jack Davison. Placed seven times in 11 runs, she's hit the bar a couple of times and I felt she was particularly impressive last time out when third off this rating in an apprentice handicap at Navan recently at a big enough price of 18/1.

She held her own for most of the race and was in contention at one stage, and while there's always a worry she'll turn out to be one of those horses than never have the fight to kick on when the going gets tough, that's built into her price here and it's worth taking a chance at 15/2 off this rating.