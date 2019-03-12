Woollacott has grounds for optimism as Lalor jumps to Arkle challenge

Trainer Kayley Woollacott is hopeful that Lalor can provide her yard with what would be an emotional success in today's Racing Post Arkle.

The seven-year-old leapt to the head of the betting for the two-mile Grade One with a brilliant display at Prestbury Park in November, but returns with questions to answer after an odds-on reverse in testing ground at Sandown the following month.

There will not be a dry eye in the house should Lalor prevail on the opening day of the Festival, with his previous trainer Richard Woollacott - Kayley's late husband - having taken his own life in January of last year.

"We'd prefer it if the rain stayed away, but good to soft ground should be fine and if it is soft, then at least we're getting fresh ground," said the Devon-based handler.

"He's in good form at home. Everything is fine with him and I think his preparation has gone very well. It looks an open race, but I wouldn't swap him for anything else."

Lalor's chief rival at the top of the market is the Mick Channon-trained Glen Forsa. The Mahler gelding was rated just 114 when making a successful fencing debut over almost three miles at Chepstow in November.

Dominating

Roll the clock forward just four months and he's now on a mark of 150, after dominating another handicap at Kempton before easily accounting for fellow Arkle contender Kalashnikov in the rearranged Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Channon said: "He's turned out to be a star really. He had an injury 18 months ago which set us back a year, but he's come back a lion.

"It doesn't matter what trip we run him over. He's got bags of speed and his jumping is immaculate.

"All of a sudden we're going to Cheltenham for the Arkle and thinking we've got a good chance. He just jumped them into the ground at Sandown and I don't think we've got much option now - we've to give it a go."

Amy Murphy feels a return to a left-handed track will be of benefit to Kalashnikov. "Nothing came to light after Sandown. We ran plenty of tests so it was just one of those days. He had an off-day for whatever reason. When they can't talk, you don't know, she said.

"He's going back left-handed which will help and he won't mind the ground either. Hopefully we we'll see back him to his best."

The Irish challenge is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Duc Des Genievres and Gordon Elliott's Hardline, with the latter in particular having been heavily backed in the last couple of weeks.

