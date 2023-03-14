Willie Mullins: ‘We didn’t just land here from Mars . . . it took years of work’

They say the present is always guided by the past but no one could have predicted the dominance which Willie Mullins has on jumps racing having come from the humblest of beginnings.

Supremacy was nowhere near the top of Mullins’ agenda when taking out his training licence in January of 1988 with some quick-thinking needed to pull the wool over the unsuspecting eyes of a Turf Club inspector.

The requirement was to have possession of six horses but Mullins had only five with an old mare passing away a few weeks previous. The field which housed the mare was said to be “wet and mucky” so the inspector ticked the box and off he went.

The rest as they say is history with the Carlow-based trainer, who learned his craft from his father Paddy, assembling the most powerful yard in National Hunt history as his growing list of achievements dwarf all and sundry.

​Some question whether his superiority is good for the game – particularly on home soil – but the Closutton maestro is quick to point out that none of it has happened by accident with 35 years of hard graft leading to this point.

“It’s just where I am. We pinch ourselves every time we go out in the yard and look at the horses, the type of stuff that’s there. But I didn’t arrive in here on a parachute. It took years and years of work and wondering why we hadn’t horses,” the 66-year-old says.

“I remember the first time we had a runner at Cheltenham. I remember when the Vincent O’Brien Gold Cup was invented in Leopardstown and wondering would we ever have one good enough to be in it.

“We put in plenty years when we were looking up at the guys up at the top and thinking would we ever have a horse good enough. We were lucky to get a team together, staff and owners. We didn’t just land here from the planet Mars or anything like that.

“It’s a lot of hard work and disappointment. As they say in racing, it’s 90 per cent disappointment, it’s tough coming through. We were there wondering why we hadn’t horses like that and could we ever have horses like that.

“I always go back to any team in any sport. It takes years and years to build a team. We’re lucky we’re in this position and we’re always wondering when is it going to go down and that’s why we have to keep trying to make it better.”

Fear of failure is a constant source of motivation for Mullins – “You’re always looking behind you” – while he counts himself “lucky enough to be born at a time when jump racing has exploded in Ireland and myself and Gordon (Elliott) have made the most of it”.

The idea of having 88 Cheltenham Festival winners, and counting, is “gob-smacking” to him (his Dad trained five throughout his legendary career) but there’s little chance of a pat on the back and no time to dwell on the past. “It can stop quickly. Look at Liverpool, they stopped buying,” the self-confessed Man United supporter says. “You’ve got to look forward all the time, not look back. Look forward to next year and the year after that, that’s what I try and do.”

Having a star-studded team at his disposal makes life a lot easier but as enjoyable as Cheltenham is for everyone away from the coalface, it can be difficult for those involved in the cut and thrust of the 28-race bonanza at the Cotswolds.

“The run-up and Cheltenham I don’t enjoy it, no,” he says. “We go to the hotel afterwards (each night), we eat on our own. One time we used to enjoy it but then we’d less runners. I enjoy it after Cheltenham if we have a good time (get winners).

“You’re up to ninety with the following day’s runners and a few days before it too. We have our ducks in a row before we go, there’s a few last-minute decisions as usual but once all the declarations are made, the die is cast. So you enjoy it a bit more, you hope the results come.”

​With the likes of Ruby Walsh, David Casey and his son Patrick assisting with training duties, Mullins has the cream of the crop putting everything in place and he admits that “we’ve all our thinking done before we go to Cheltenham”.

He doesn’t try to micro-manage with trust placed in those around him to make the right decisions and several visits to the winner’s enclosure look certain this year with the 16-time Irish champion jumps trainer housing 11 Festival favourites.

He enjoys the role of underdog for one of the biggest duels of the week, though, with State Man hoping to lower the colours of the all-conquering Constitution Hill in a fascinating Champion Hurdle.

Nicky Henderson’s superstar is unbeaten in five starts on the track with a string of jaw-dropping displays but Mullins has full faith in his Irish Champion Hurdle hero.

“We have to be (confident), otherwise it’s a walkover for him. Our horse is still improving. He’s a very deep horse. I’ve never seen him and said ‘That’s as high as he can go’. He’s got improvement still left in him,” he says.

Mullins has the guts of 60 runners set to go to post with four likely favourites on the opening day – Facile Vega (Supreme), El Fabiolo (Arkle), Tekao (Boodles) and Gaillard Du Mesnil (National Hunt Chase).

Energumene ticked off a rare gap in Mullins’ CV last year when landing the Champion Chase and bids for back-to-back renewals when taking on last year’s Arkle winner Edwardstone, trained by Alan King, while the fourth day could be a Mullins’ monopoly, as it was last year.

Lossiemouth (Triumph Hurdle), Embassy Gardens (Albert Bartlett), Allegorie De Vassy (Mares’ Chase) and Spanish Harlem (Martin Pipe) all head their respective markets at present but all eyes will be firmly on Galopin Des Champs in the Gold Cup.

After several near-misses, Mullins was at peace with the fact that the blue riband might elude him before Al Boum Photo won a pair of them (2019-’20) and he has an outstanding contender this time around.

Galopin Des Champs has hardly put a foot wrong over fences – aside from last year’s late spill in the Turners’ Novice Chase – and finishing with a flourish to take the Irish Gold Cup on his last start seems to highlight the stamina needed for “a battle of attrition”.

“We’ve tried to keep the lid on him,” he says. “That’s the way Paul (Townend) has been riding him and that’s the way he raced in the John Durkan and then in Leopardstown, he did the same thing and we’re very happy that he’s like that.

“Paul was very happy. It took him a little while to get going but you don’t want to sharpen them up too much, especially for the Gold Cup. You want stamina and relaxation to be the key.”

Mullins’ battalion will travel “business class” on the ferry to Cheltenham but they always deliver first-class results and this year looks set to be no different.