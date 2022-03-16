| 4.3°C Dublin

We’ve seen nothing to suggest Allaho isn’t still a force of nature – he looks ready to soar in Ryanair again

Patrick Mullins

Allaho can become only the second horse to regain the Ryanair crown – Alberta&rsquo;s Run was the first, winning in 2010 and 2011 Expand

Stone is hard, water is wet, unsupported objects fall to the ground, Allaho wins when he runs over two and a half miles, Willie is late. All are things taken pretty much for granted.

Nothing I’ve seen this year suggests stones are softening or water drying, so hopefully Allaho can become only the second horse to regain the Ryanair crown since Alberta’s Run (is that really 12 years ago?!).

