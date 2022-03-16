We’ve seen nothing to suggest Allaho isn’t still a force of nature – he looks ready to soar in Ryanair again

Stone is hard, water is wet, unsupported objects fall to the ground, Allaho wins when he runs over two and a half miles, Willie is late. All are things taken pretty much for granted.

Nothing I’ve seen this year suggests stones are softening or water drying, so hopefully Allaho can become only the second horse to regain the Ryanair crown since Alberta’s Run (is that really 12 years ago?!).

His performance last year was extraordinary and to expect a repeat of that could be fanciful but we’ve seen nothing to suggest he isn’t still a force of nature.

Conflated is the unknown. A handicapper until his last run, where he won the Irish Gold Cup.

This is a step back in trip but the turn of foot he showed there suggests he could be as effective over this trip too.

He needs to show Leopardstown wasn’t a fluke however, and then improve some.

I ride Melon, four times a runner-up here. He won his first race in over two years at Gowran last month and that should boost his confidence. I just worry that the strong gallop set by Allaho might mean he doesn’t get to boss the race the way he enjoys most.

Janidil is the sneaky one. He was second to Allaho in the John Durkan, and this is optimum trip. I expect him to make the frame.

Klassical Dream finally returns here, three years after he gave Ruby Walsh his last Cheltenham winner.

Ignore his Gowran run, it came too soon after a grueller on his seasonal reappearance, and just watch Punchestown back again. And then Leopardstown.

The start here will be fascinating. It is right in front of the bubbling grandstands and the atmosphere practically seeps into the runners.

Klassical caused a false start when he won the Supreme, but he still won. From what I saw in Gowran, Paul will cover him up though and he will behave.

Flooring Porter won this last year but crucially there were no crowds.

Another quirky starter, I think the position of this start will count against him more.

The small field may help him settle, with less contest for the prominent positions, but I think Klassical will just take a lead off him and come and take the race with his speed at the back of the last.

Champ and Paisley Park make this a race with four previous Festival winners in it, and it is one of the deepest fields in the race for a while. Expect fireworks.

I get on Grangee in the Dawn Run. She ran well against the geldings in the Champion Bumper here last year, and wasn’t done with when she fell last time.

While it’s not ideal coming off a fall, I don’t think it’s hard to argue that she has the best form in the race, and I’m expecting her to be involved.

People love potential more than anything. It is valued above everything. And nothing and nobody has more chasing potential at the moment than Galopin Des Champs and Bob Olinger.

While Bob has an undoubted abundance of ability, he fences like James Stewart used to talk in those black-and-white films, while Galopin jumps like John Wayne shoots. I think this hands the advantage to us.

With the race being run on the more galloping new course, that will offset the jumping slightly but I just think if Galopin makes a half length at every odd fence, then Bob is going to find it hard to peg him back.

It’s a race that makes you salivate, and I expect there to be a hush around the place like when Kauto and Denman went head-to-head. Hopefully we can come out on top.

PATRICK’S PICKS

1.30 Galopin Des Champs

2.10 Winter Fog

3.30 Klassical Dream