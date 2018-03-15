Watch: Penhill plunders Stayers Hurdle after 323-day absence in tremendous training performance from Willie Mullins
Penhill struck for the second year running at the Cheltenham Festival when springing a 12-1 surprise for trainer Willie Mullins in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle.
Successful in the Albert Bartlett in 2017, Penhill had been absent for 323 days but shrugged off his race-rustiness to give Mullins his sixth winner of the week.
Willie Mullins records his sixth win at this year's #TheFestival as Penhill stays on strongly to win the Stayers' Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces.— Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 15, 2018
New Betfair customers get up to £100 in free bets: https://t.co/M5sVHe3vhU (T&Cs apply 🔞) pic.twitter.com/FfgmBwhXnb
Ridden by Paul Townend, Penhill carried the colours of Brighton chairman Tony Bloom home by two lengths from Supasundae, following a scrap up the hill.
Wholestone stayed on strongly for third.
Townend said: "He's got a massive engine.
"It was some training performance. I got there too soon and luckily he kept going
"He jumped rusty enough early on but when I needed him at the last he produced."
Mullins said: "It's fantastic for connections. I want to put him away now for Cheltenham next year.
"He's not suited to training to the Flat and he's able to do this job so well."
Online Editors
Related Content
- Watch: Shattered Love lands massive gamble to give Gordon Elliott his fourth win of the week
- Watch: Michael O'Leary finally wins the Ryanair Chase as Balko Des Flos stuns Un De Sceaux