Penhill struck for the second year running at the Cheltenham Festival when springing a 12-1 surprise for trainer Willie Mullins in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle.

Penhill struck for the second year running at the Cheltenham Festival when springing a 12-1 surprise for trainer Willie Mullins in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle.

Watch: Penhill plunders Stayers Hurdle after 323-day absence in tremendous training performance from Willie Mullins

Successful in the Albert Bartlett in 2017, Penhill had been absent for 323 days but shrugged off his race-rustiness to give Mullins his sixth winner of the week.

Willie Mullins records his sixth win at this year's #TheFestival as Penhill stays on strongly to win the Stayers' Hurdle @CheltenhamRaces.



New Betfair customers get up to £100 in free bets: https://t.co/M5sVHe3vhU (T&Cs apply 🔞) pic.twitter.com/FfgmBwhXnb — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 15, 2018

Ridden by Paul Townend, Penhill carried the colours of Brighton chairman Tony Bloom home by two lengths from Supasundae, following a scrap up the hill. Wholestone stayed on strongly for third.

Townend said: "He's got a massive engine. "It was some training performance. I got there too soon and luckily he kept going

"He jumped rusty enough early on but when I needed him at the last he produced." Mullins said: "It's fantastic for connections. I want to put him away now for Cheltenham next year.

"He's not suited to training to the Flat and he's able to do this job so well."

Online Editors