WATCH: Patrick Mullins talks through his Day Two Cheltenham tips

It's Day Two at Cheltenham. Our man Patrick Mullins may not be riding at this year's Festival, but he will still be providing all his insights and top daily tips.
Online Editors
Horse Racing Premium
Willie Mullins has wrapped his hands around nearly every major jumps prize throughout a glittering training career and Chacun Pour Soi bids to end his long wait for Champion Chase success in today's feature on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.
Horse Racing
TONY MULLINS is never one to sit on the fence and he had little hesitation in nominating Kilcruit as one to watch at a Cheltenham Preview Night this time last year despite the fact that the son of Stowaway hadn't even made his racecourse debut yet.