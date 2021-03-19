WATCH: Patrick Mullins talks through his Day Four Cheltenham tips

It's Day Four at Cheltenham. Our man Patrick Mullins may not be riding at this year's Festival, but he will still be providing all his insights and top daily tips.

It's been a great week for the Mullins family but today it's all about Al Boum Photo under Paul Townend as he tries to emulate the legendary Arkle, the last Irish horse to win three consecutive Gold Cups.

But it's also been a great week for Rachael Blackmore who's up on A Plus Tard as she looks to stop the three-in-a-row and cap off a historic Festival.

Online Editors