WATCH: Patrick Mullins nominates Appreciate It as the banker on day three of the Cheltenham Festival

Patrick Mullins reckons Appreciate It, trained by his father Willie, can turn over hot favourite Mighty Potter in the opener on day three at the Cheltenham Festival.

Appreciate It was a brilliant winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Festival two years ago and Irish Independent racing columnist Mullins expects Paul Townend's mount to back to his best in the Turners Novices' Chase at the Cotswolds today.

Followers of Mullins were rewarded yesterday with each-way tip Scaramanga (50/1) coming fourth in the Coral Cup and he expects Nikini to outrun her odds in the Mares' Novice Hurdle today.