WATCH: Michael Verney's Cheltenham Day 3 review as bookmakers bite back

The bookmakers had their way with a host of outsiders getting on the score sheet on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

Willie Mullins drew a blank but there were still five Irish winners as the Gordon Elliott-trained Sire Du Berlais provided a 33/1 shock to land the Stayers' Hurdle, and his third Festival success, under Mark Walsh.

Irish eyes were also smiling on the eve of St Patrick's Day with Envoi Allen (13/2) taking the Ryanair Chase for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore ahead of the same pair teaming up in the tomorrow's Gold Cup with reigning champion A Plus Tard.

There were also Festival firsts for trainers John McConnell and Sam Curling, as well as jockeys Liam McKenna, Pa King and Ben Harvey, on another famous day for the visiting team at the Cotswolds.