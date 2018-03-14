WATCH: Katie Walsh's emotional reaction to her Cheltenham win as she weaps for her stricken brother Ruby
Katie Walsh was gripped by mixed emotions as she tried to sum up her victory on Relegate in the final race of the day on Day 2 at the Cheltenham Festival.
After her brother ruby was helped from the track after he aggravated his broken leg in a nasty fall from Al Boum Photo at the penultimate fence in the second race of the day, the RSA Insurance Novices' Chase.
It was later confirmed that Walsh's leg is in plaster as he faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines, but his sister brought some belated joy on a day of despair as she won the Champion Bumper.
Speaking to Racing UK, Katie struggled to hold back the tears as she offers words of sympathy for Ruby: "Ah sure I'm torn a bit to be honest. I'm a very emotional person anyway. I really appreciate days like this.
"In the back of my mind, yeah I feel sorry for Ruby, but once I came around the corner and he was up and he was talking, to me that's the main thing.
"It's not as bad as it first seemed so he'll be back. It could be an awful lot worse I know."
#RUKQuoteOfTheDay: An emotional Katie Walsh reflects on her success aboard Relegate in the Champion Bumper and Ruby Walsh's injury @CheltenhamRaces. #TheFestival
Watch all the key interviews from today in our interviews section. ➡️ https://t.co/U8WM7ETJFd pic.twitter.com/FF0EZdKMWf
