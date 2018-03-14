WATCH: Katie Walsh's emotional reaction to her Cheltenham win as she weaps for her stricken brother Ruby

Independent.ie

Katie Walsh was gripped by mixed emotions as she tried to sum up her victory on Relegate in the final race of the day on Day 2 at the Cheltenham Festival.

https://www.independent.ie/sport/horse-racing/cheltenham/watch-katie-walshs-emotional-reaction-to-her-cheltenham-win-as-she-weaps-for-her-stricken-brother-ruby-36706657.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36706641.ece/cc659/AUTOCROP/h342/Katie%20Walsh.png