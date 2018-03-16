Watch: Harriet Tucker incredibly overcomes dislocated shoulder to win the Foxhunter's with Pacha Du Polder

Harriet Tucker performed an amazing feat in the saddle at Cheltenham as she overcame a dislocated shoulder to guide Pacha Du Polder to a repeat success in the St James's Place Foxhunter Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase.

The 11-year-old, trained by Paul Nicholls, jumped into the lead at the final fence, but Tucker - who was having just her second ride under rules - appeared in some trouble up the run-in and she confirmed on dismounting she had been forced to pop her shoulder back into place at the same time as striving for victory.

Long-time leader Top Wood rallied close home, but Pacha Du Polder would not be denied as he stuck on stoutly to score by a neck. Barrel Of Laughs and Cousin Pete dead-heated for third place, three and a quarter lengths away.

Tucker said: "My shoulder half-dislocates sometimes when I reach it too high and coming up to the second-last, it half-dislocated and I couldn't push it back in, so I couldn't slap him down the shoulder to get him to go forward. "I was pushing and praying that no one was going to beat me because I couldn't hit him any more with my right hand, so I just had to keep pushing and screaming at him and he just got there."

Nicholls said: "I'm really proud. Harriet was only having her second start under rules. "He's had a lot of problems this year, but this is just a fantastic moment.

"Andy (Stewart, owner) just leaves it to me (to pick a jockey). I said to Harriet at the start of the season, 'we will get you on Pacha and you will have a day you will never forget'."

